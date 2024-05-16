Gail Q4 results: Profit slips 22% at Rs 2,177 cr from Q3, revenue down 6%

State-run gas Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,176.97 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was a 260.7 per cent jump in profits compared to Rs 603.52 crore reported during the same quarter last year. However, sequentially profits slipped 22 per cent from Rs 3,193.34 crore in in Q3.

The company's revenue for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 32,334.5 crore, up marginally by 0.86 per cent from Rs 32,058.2 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, revenue slipped 5.6 per cent from Rs 34,253.52 crore.

Shares of GAIL were trading at Rs 192.9 a piece, declining by nearly four per cent a decline from previous day’s close, on the BSE.