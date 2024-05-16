Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gail Q4 results: Profit slips 22% at Rs 2,177 cr from Q3, revenue down 6%

Gail Q4 FY24 results: Consolidated net profit of the country's largest gas distributer grew multi-fold compared to Q4 FY23

GAIL

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run gas Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,176.97 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was a 260.7 per cent jump in profits compared to Rs 603.52 crore reported during the same quarter last year. However, sequentially profits slipped 22 per cent from Rs 3,193.34 crore in in Q3. 

The company's revenue for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 32,334.5 crore, up marginally by 0.86 per cent from Rs 32,058.2 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, revenue slipped 5.6 per cent from Rs 34,253.52 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shares of GAIL were trading at Rs 192.9 a piece, declining by nearly four per cent a decline from previous day’s close, on the BSE.
Topics : GAIL GAIL India Gail (India) GAIL results BS Web Reports Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon