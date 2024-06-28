Business Standard
Tech Mahindra launches indigenous LLM Indus in collab with Dell and Intel

Initially the LLM will support Hindi language and more than 37 of its dialects

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

IT services company Tech Mahindra announced the launch of Project Indus, its indigenous foundational model designed to converse in multiple Indic languages and dialects.

The first phase of the large language model (LLM) will support the Hindi language and more than 37 of its dialects.
The Indus model will initially focus on key use cases and pilot projects, such as providing infrastructure and computing as a service, and offering scalable AI solutions to enterprises.

The company has collaborated with Dell Technologies to leverage its high-performance computing solutions, storage, and networking capabilities required for the LLM.

“Project Indus is our seminal effort to develop an LLM from the ground up. Through Makers Lab, our research and development (R&D) arm, we created a roadmap, collected data from the Hindi-speaking population, and built the Indus model. Our collaboration with Dell Technologies and Intel will help deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that enable enterprises to scale at speed. We will redefine the GenAI landscape, driving innovation and operational excellence,” said Nikhil Malhotra, global head, Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra.

Project Indus will also adopt Intel-based infrastructure solutions, including Intel Xeon Processors, OneAPI software, and Intel’s advanced matrix extensions (AMX), to enable customers to integrate the Indus model into their GenAI applications.

The LLM will be implemented using the ‘GenAI in a box’ framework, under which the solution will simplify the deployment of advanced AI models for enterprises, said the company.

As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra will also leverage Intel’s Gaudi AI Accelerators and AI training assets to train the future generation of Indus models as well as skill up its employees on the Intel product portfolio (hardware and software).

“We are proud to collaborate with Tech Mahindra on Project Indus, which will enable seamless deployment of advanced AI models across industries and empower enterprises to unlock GenAI's full potential for enhanced operational efficiency and a competitive edge. This will not only redefine GenAI solutions but also empower businesses to scale and innovate at an unprecedented pace,” said Santhosh Viswanathan, vice president and managing director, India region, Intel.

In a related development, Tech Mahindra had recently announced that it was building an LLM to preserve Bahasa Indonesia, the official and national language of Indonesia, and its dialects.

Tech Mahindra's Makers Lab operates as the company's R&D engine. With seven Deep Tech Garages worldwide, from Melbourne to Finland to Pune and Hyderabad, Makers Lab identifies transformative trends in business, market, and technology, driven by thought leadership at the convergence of experience, connectivity, and sustainability, said the company's Annual Report 2023-24.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

