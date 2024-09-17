Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Gaurs Group plans IPO in next 18 months to tap growth potential: CMD

Gaurs Group plans IPO in next 18 months to tap growth potential: CMD

Gaur said the company has set a target to expand its business of development of housing projects across the Delhi-NCR market

ipo market listing share market

Gaurs Group has roped in finance, tax and legal consultants to prepare for the IPO.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Gaurs Group is planning to launch its Initial Public Offering ( IPO) in the next 18 months as it looks to expand business amid strong consumer demand, its CMD Manoj Gaur said on Tuesday.
Byoued by the successful launch of its luxury housing project in Ghaziabad clocking Rs 3,100 crore sales in three days, Gaur said the company has set a target to expand its business of development of housing projects across the Delhi-NCR market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He said the company will also develop commercial assets, including malls, hotels, office spaces and schools/colleges to generate stable rental income.
 
"We are planning to launch our IPO in the next 18 months. Internally, we have started the preparation to get listed on the stock exchanges," Gaur told PTI.
He noted that both property and stock markets are performing well.
"We strongly believe that demand in the real estate market will continue to be strong. So, there is a huge potential for expansion and growth," said Gaur, who is also Chairman of realtors apex body CREDAI.

More From This Section

Avaada Group

Avaada Group plans to invest Rs 5,000 cr in Madhya Pradesh's energy sector

Premiumforeign brands

Harley-Davidson to Ford, foreign brands return to India with new script

apple, i Phone, apple logo

Fewer iPhones, bigger bucks: Apple outsells Samsung in India revenue

Office, Office space

Table Space buys office space in Bengaluru for about Rs 500 crore

Capgemini

Capgemini opens Esop plan to 97% employees, including 175k staff in India

He said the company has a land bank for the development of real estate projects and is continuously exploring to add more land parcels in its portfolio.
Gaurs Group has roped in finance, tax and legal consultants to prepare for the IPO, but has not yet appointed merchant bankers.
With a legacy spanning over 3 decades, Gaurs Group (formerly Gaursons India Ltd) has developed over 65 million sq ft and delivered 65,000 units.
The Group has also ventured into allied verticals of shopping malls, schools, hotels, solar plants and construction.
The Group has delivered 3 townships till date out of which the notable one is Gaur City in Noida Extension which is home to almost 30,000 families currently.
Earlier this month, Gaur said the company launched a 12 acre luxury housing project at Ghaziabad comprising around 1,200 units and the entire project was sold in three days with a total sales value of Rs 3,100 crore.
He said the company will invest around Rs 1,600 crore to develop this new luxury housing project 'Gaur NYC Residences' in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Gaur highlighted that there was a huge demand for this project and the company received more than 3,000 expressions of interest from customers who wanted to purchase.
The demand for residential properties, especially luxury homes, has surged post-COVID pandemic.
Builders having a decent track record of executing projects are witnessing huge demand for their properties.
According to data analytic firm PropEquity, housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose to 10,198 units during April-June this year from 9,635 units in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

real estate

Gaurs Group to invest Rs 1,600 crore to build luxury flats in Ghaziabad

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp up 3%, at record high on positive outlook; zooms 95% in 1 yr

Siddaramaiah

Kalaburagi to become smart city with Rs 1,685 cr investment: K'taka CM

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty steady over 25,400; India August WPI up 1.31%

Atishi marlena, Atishi

LIVE news: Atishi will succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister, says AAP

Topics : Gaurs group initial public offering IPO initial public offerings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon