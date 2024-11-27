Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Gautam Adani, nephew not charged under US FCPA, says Adani Green Energy

Gautam Adani, nephew not charged under US FCPA, says Adani Green Energy

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Green Energy Ltd, which is at the centre of the bribery allegations, said reports claiming that the three have been charged with FCPA violations 'are incorrect'

Gautam Adani, Adani

They have been charged with offences that are punishable with a monetary fine or penalty | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have not been charged with any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment filed by US authorities in a court in a bribery case, the Adani Group said on Wednesday.

Gautam Adani, founder chairman of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, Sagar Adani and another key executive, Vneet Jaain, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with being part of an alleged scheme to pay $ 265 million in bribes to Indian officials to win contracts for supply of solar electricity that would yield $ 2 billion profit over a 20-year period.

 

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Green Energy Ltd, which is at the centre of the bribery allegations, said reports claiming that the three have been charged with FCPA violations "are incorrect".

They have been charged with offences that are punishable with a monetary fine or penalty.

"Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain have not been charged with any violation of the FCPA in the counts set forth in the indictment of the US DOJ or civil complaint of the US SEC.

"These directors have been charged on three counts in the criminal indictment, namely (i) alleged securities fraud conspiracy, (ii) alleged wire fraud conspiracy, and (iii) alleged securities fraud," the filing said.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations and said it will take all possible legal recourse to defend itself.

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo issues advisory for flights to/from Chennai due to bad weather

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court stays SECI order barring Reliance Power from auctions

PremiumInformation technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

IT major TCS turns to home turf as it looks to redraw revenue map

ibc

NCLAT dismisses petition seeking insolvency against Amazon Wholesale

insolvency

Govt working on integrated platform to speed up resolution processes

A criminal indictment has been filed before the United States District Court Eastern District of New York by the Department of Justice in the case of USA against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain.

"The indictment does not specify any quantum of any fine/penalty," the company said.

The civil complaint alleges that the executives violated certain sections of the  Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Act of 1934, and aided and abetted Adani Green Energy Limited's violation of the Acts, it said.

"Although the complaint prays for an order directing the defendants to pay civil monetary penalties, it does not quantify the amount of penalty," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty marginally up, Asian shares mixed; NTPC Green listing today

Premiumsolar panel

Adani bribe row: If no takers, bidders can cut tariff suo motu, says SECI

Vedanta

Vedanta Resources raises $800 mn from global investors via new bond issue

Adani Wilmar

Adani, Wilmar delay share sale as US bribery charges hit Adani group

Adani

Moody's and Fitch take rating action against Adani group companies

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Adani Group Gautam Adani Adani Green Energy US SEC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon