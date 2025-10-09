Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GlobalLogic to raise India workforce by 20%, opens office in Chennai

Press Trust of India New Delhi
IT company GlobalLogic has plans to increase its headcount in India by 20 per cent this year, the company said on Thursday.

As part of its expansion in the country, the company opened a new office in Chennai with a capacity to accommodate 500 professionals.

The new office will serve as the centre for excellence for telecom, 5G and AI-first engineering, the company said in a statement.

"India continues to be the cornerstone of our global innovation strategy. As we scale toward a 20,000-strong workforce in the country, Chennai will play a critical role in helping us deliver AI-first, cloud-native, and telecom-grade solutions at scale," Piyush Jha, Group Vice President and Managing Director, APAC, GlobalLogic said.

 

"This growth contributes to the company's broader ambition of reaching a 20,000-strong workforce in India and a global headcount of 35,000," it said.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

