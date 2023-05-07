Avighna Group to invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop towers in Mumbai

The two towers — a 17-storey tower and a 35-storey tower — will collectively have a saleable area of around 2,00,000 square feet. The projects will be funded through internal accruals, without seeking any external borrowings or institutional funding, the company said in a statement. The group recently completed the 19-storey Grade-A office building Avighna House, a commercial project at Worli Naka.

Mumbai-based real estate developer Avighna Group has announced expansion of its residential portfolio with plans to develop two ultra-luxury residential towers in Worli, Mumbai by outlying an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore.