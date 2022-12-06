JUST IN
Healthium Medtech inks pact to sell UK-based unit to KKR for unrevealed sum
Business Standard

Jalan-Kalrock consortium looks to move SC over Jet Airways staffers' dues

The consortium won the bid to revive the grounded airline in October 2020, and its revival plan was cleared by the National Company Law Tribunal in June 2021

Jet Airways | NCLT | Supreme Court

Aneesh Phadnis & Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

Jet Airways
On October 21 the NCLAT directed the consortium to pay gratuity and provident fund to the grounded airlineâ€™s employees until the date of insolvency commencement in June 2019

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium is planning to move the Supreme Court against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT’s) order that it must clear the unpaid provident fund and gratuity dues of Jet Airways employees, a source aware of the development said. The consortium declined to comment on the issue.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 19:13 IST

