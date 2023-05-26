Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune



"Traditional wheat connoisseur households in the west and north of the country are very selective about their preferred wheat varieties which they get ground under their supervision in neighbourhood chakki stores. The range of Fortune Whole Wheat varieties will give them just what they are looking for and will stand out for their clearly superior quality and variety assurance," said Vineeth Viswambharan, associate vice president of Marketing and Sales, Adani Wilmar. Adani Wilmar on Friday announced its entry into the whole wheat market with its brand Fortune. It will offer several wheat varieties, including Sharbati, Poorna 1544, Lokwan, and MP Grade 1 in Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.



"The company aims to increase its market share and expand its presence into high-value metro markets such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat and Ahmedabad," the company said in a press release. "There is a pressing need for genuine and unadulterated whole wheat options in the market. Our products will deliver a wholesome and unadulterated whole wheat experience to consumers across the country," he added.



In the year ended March 31, 2023, the company's net profit fell 28 per cent to Rs 582 crore compared to Rs 804 crore in FY22. The company's industry essentials segment saw a growth in volumes of 34 per cent in the whole year. The volumes in its food and FMCG business grew 39 per cent. However, its edible oil segment saw a volume rise of three per cent. Earlier this month, the company reported a 60 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.6 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31, as compared to Rs 234.29 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22 (FY22).

Also Read Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7% Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern Wheat stocks at six-year low; prices touch fresh high, shows data New wheat crop trickles in mandis; prices above MSP, say traders Govt further cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal NCLAT to hear Zee Entertainment's plea challenging NCLT order today Tata Motors on the green path, every 3rd vehicle to be either CNG or EV Ford EV owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network next spring PhonePe links 2 lakh Rupay credit cards to UPI, says it is first to do it Bikano eyes Rs 200-crore sales through export market, expects 40% growth

"Our margins...got impacted by high-cost inventory in a falling edible oil price environment, inflation impact on our operational costs and an increase in interest costs due to rate hike," said Adani Wilmar chief executive officer (CEO) Angshu Mallick.