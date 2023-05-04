close

DGCA asks Go First to refund passengers; airline scraps flights till May 9

Airline has filed for bankruptcy, blames engine supplier Pratt & Whitney for cash crunch

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday asked Go First airline to refund passengers who have been affected by ticket cancellations, as per the regulations.
Go First, which operated about 200 flights per day, on Tuesday initiated an insolvency process and cancelled all flights May 3-5. On Thursday, the airline announced on Twitter it is extending the cancellation till May 9.

The airline is not taking any new bookings for flights between May 10 and 15.
Almost half of the airline’s 57 aircraft fleet is grounded due to delay in engine supply by US-based Pratt & Whitney (PW). The airline blames PW for its cash crunch.

The DGCA, on Tuesday, issued a show cause notice to Go First.
“Go First has sent their response wherein they have intimated that an application under Section 10 of the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016) has been filed by them before the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal),” the DGCA said in a statement on Thursday.

The aviation regulator said it has been told by the airline that it has “temporarily suspended” flights from May 3-5 and its further course of action will be decided as per the outcome of an application before the NCLT.
Go First also told the DGCA that it has “suspended sale of their flights till May 15” and is working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them.

“The DGCA has examined the response of Go First and has issued an order under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation,” the regulator said.
The DGGA noted that it is committed to minimizing passenger inconvenience in view of the abrupt decision by Go First to suspend their scheduled operations without any prior intimation, it mentioned.
Topics : Go Air DGCA Directorate General of Civil Aviation Civil Aviation

First Published: May 04 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

