DGCA asks Go First to refund passengers; airline scraps flights till May 9



Go First, which operated about 200 flights per day, on Tuesday initiated an insolvency process and cancelled all flights May 3-5. On Thursday, the airline announced on Twitter it is extending the cancellation till May 9. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday asked Go First airline to refund passengers who have been affected by ticket cancellations, as per the regulations.



Almost half of the airline’s 57 aircraft fleet is grounded due to delay in engine supply by US-based Pratt & Whitney (PW). The airline blames PW for its cash crunch. The airline is not taking any new bookings for flights between May 10 and 15.



“Go First has sent their response wherein they have intimated that an application under Section 10 of the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016) has been filed by them before the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal),” the DGCA said in a statement on Thursday. The DGCA, on Tuesday, issued a show cause notice to Go First.

Go First also told the DGCA that it has “suspended sale of their flights till May 15” and is working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them. The aviation regulator said it has been told by the airline that it has “temporarily suspended” flights from May 3-5 and its further course of action will be decided as per the outcome of an application before the NCLT.