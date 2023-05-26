close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NCLAT to hear Zee Entertainment's plea challenging NCLT order today

NCLT had directed Indian bourses to reconsider their prior approvals for the merger of ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment, formerly called Sony Pictures India

BS Web Team New Delhi
Zee

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear Zee Entertainment's petition against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order, directing NSE and BSE to reconsider their approval of its merger with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).
On Thursday, a two-judge bench NCLAT bench directed the counsel appearing for ZEEL to remove defects in the petition and directed them to list the matter for the next day for hearing. The appellate tribunal was hearing the appeal filed by ZEEL against the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT on May 11, 2023.

The tribunal had directed Indian bourses to reconsider their prior approvals for the merger of ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment. It had also asked the bourses to reassess the non-compete fee under the clause of the merger.
The said order was challenged by ZEEL before the appellate tribunal, contending that it was not granted an adequate opportunity by the NCLT to present its side and it didn't follow the principles of natural justice.

Moreover, it also contended that the NCLT doesn't have jurisdiction over non-compete issues.
As per the scheme of the arrangement, Sony will indirectly hold 50.86 per cent of the combined company. The founder of Zee will own around 4 per cent rest will be with the other shareholders of ZEEL.

Also Read

Sony-Zee merger expected to be completed by September: Sony CEO Yoshida

Zee Entertainment tanks 14% as NCLT admits company to insolvency resolution

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Tata Motors on the green path, every 3rd vehicle to be either CNG or EV

Ford EV owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network next spring

PhonePe links 2 lakh Rupay credit cards to UPI, says it is first to do it

Bikano eyes Rs 200-crore sales through export market, expects 40% growth

Emami Q4 net profit falls 59.42% to Rs 144.43 crore, revenue up 8.8%


Moreover, Sony Group will also pay a non-compete fee of Rs 1,100 crore to the Essel Group promoters.
Earlier this month, Japanese conglomerate Sony Group Corporation chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Kenichiro Yoshida said he expects the merger to be complete within the first half of this fiscal.

In September 2021, Sony Pictures Networks India and ZEEL entered a non-binding term sheet to bring together their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries.
The combined entity will own over 70 TV channels, two video streaming services (ZEE5 and Sony LIV) and two film studios (Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India), making it the largest entertainment network in India.

Shareholders of ZEEL had given their ascent to the merger last year in October, weeks after the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India gave its conditional nod with some modifications.
(With agency inputs)
Topics : Zee Entertainment NCLAT NCLT Sony Pictures Networks mergers BS Web Reports

First Published: May 26 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ford EV owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network next spring

Electric vehicles
3 min read

PhonePe links 2 lakh Rupay credit cards to UPI, says it is first to do it

PhonePe
2 min read

Bikano eyes Rs 200-crore sales through export market, expects 40% growth

Sev
3 min read

Emami Q4 net profit falls 59.42% to Rs 144.43 crore, revenue up 8.8%

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
3 min read

BMW launches its 2023 Z4 Roadster at Rs 89.30 lakh for Indian market

BMW
2 min read

Most Popular

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Reliance completes acquisition of 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

Reliance Retail
2 min read

Zee Entertainment posts loss of Rs 196 cr on low ad demand, higher costs

Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon