Go First lessors seek deregistration of aircraft after MCA notification

Go First lessors on Thursday requested the Delhi High Court for the deregistration of their aircraft in light of a recent notification by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) that exempted aircraft, engines, and airframes from a moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The lessors also mentioned that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) holds the primary duty to either reaffirm their position in light of this new event or amend it because the decision lies with them. "The Resolution Professional (RP) or the Committee of Creditors (CoC), with the greatest respect to my learned friend, play a tertiary role. It is essentially the DGCA's decision," a counsel representing one of the lessors commented.

Advocate Anjana Gosain, representing the DGCA, stated that they would abide by the court's decision. "As a government entity, we act responsibly. Thus, based on the recent notification, we will follow this honourable court's interpretation. Our stance has always been consistent, so I'm not sure why the lessors have these apprehensions," she expressed.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju initially remarked that 'it is incumbent upon the DGCA to deregister the aircraft'. However, she later permitted the DGCA to articulate their position on the matter.

Meanwhile, the RP counsel, Neeraj Kishan Kaul, requested time from the court to review the notification and confer with the CoC. They contested the lessor's assertion that the CoC has only a tertiary role in this situation.

The court provided both the RP and DGCA the opportunity to elucidate their respective stances. The issue will be revisited on October 19.

Aircraft lessors had previously approached the Delhi High Court to deregister their planes held by Go First. The prevailing moratorium had previously prevented lessors from reclaiming their aircraft.

On Wednesday, the MCA excluded all transactions and contracts concerning aircraft and their engines from the moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

This directive will empower lessors to promptly retrieve their aircraft from airlines. Aircraft lessors have expressed dissatisfaction over the past months after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in May prohibited them from reclaiming their planes from Go First. Go First ceased flight operations on May 3 after submitting an insolvency application to the tribunal.

With this directive, the Indian government has formally adopted the Cape Town Convention (CTC), an international treaty that furnishes time-sensitive solutions for lessors to reclaim aircraft, thereby minimising their inherent risks. Lessors have championed the enforcement of this treaty, which will accord priority to the CTC over insolvency laws in India.

Section 14 of the IBC announces a moratorium on proceedings and prohibits the transfer or disposal of any company assets from the date its insolvency begins.

The MCA's October 3 notification aligns with the Cape Town Convention Bill, which the civil aviation ministry initially proposed in 2018. The Bill assures lessors that their assets, like aircraft, won't be ensnared if a company faces insolvency, as occurred with Go First.

In the case of Go First, lessors had submitted applications to the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the deregistration of 45 aircraft before its acknowledgment of insolvency. These applications were suspended following the insolvency plea's acceptance and the onset of the moratorium.