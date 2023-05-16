close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Volume IconTMS Ep433: Walmart strategy, WhatsApp, 2024 IPOs, aircraft lessors

What will be Walmart's future strategy in India? Is WhatsApp the new playground for scamsters? Why are retail investors not investing in IPOs in 2023? What are aircraft lessors? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Doug McMillon, the chief executive officer of the biggest retail company of the world, Walmart, was in India recently. During this time, in a conversation with Business Standard, he indicated that the retail giant’s aspiration for multi-brand retail might be a thing of the past. What then is Walmart’s future Indian strategy? 
Like the retail giant Walmart, WhatsApp too has been eyeing the large Indian market. In a matter of few years, it has become part of daily lives of over 480 million people in India. But, scammers also came along. And despite all the checks and regulations in place, an increasing number of people are falling prey to their tricks. People now are also reporting unsolicited calls from unknown international numbers. Why is it so? And what are WhatsApp and Indian regulators doing to make this platform safe? 
 
During his interaction with Business Standard, the Walmart CEO said that both Flipkart and PhonePe will eventually go for IPOs and the call on timing will be taken by independent boards. The company is waiting for that right moment. Meanwhile, according to a report, over 50 companies are expected to raise a combined 76,190 crore rupees via IPOs in FY24. But primary market activity has remained muted so far in 2023 with weaker-than-expected participation by retail investors. So, what’s keeping retail investors away from IPOs? And will the trend change in the days to come? 
Go First has also been planning to raise money from the primary market since 2015. But the airline is now grounded, and its owners have filed for voluntary insolvency. This has left aircraft lessors in a fix and they too have approached NCLAT for relief. But what are aircraft lessors? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.
Topics :Walmart in IndiaWhatsApp leakIPOsaircrafts

First Published: May 16 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

National Dengue Day 2023: Importance and everything you need to Know

National Dengue Day 2023
3 min read

Italy's public debt crosses $3 trillion for first time: Bank of Italy

debt
1 min read

SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight cheif for its Starship launch

SpaceX
2 min read

Proposed change to forest law will boost oil, gas exploration, says report

Oil and gas exploration
3 min read

Morgan Stanley weighs 7% cut in Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce

Morgan Stanley
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this footwear company has zoomed over 100% in 9 trading days

Image
3 min read

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

Image
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: HCLTech, Cyient, Siemens, RIL, Suven Pharma, Voda Idea

Image
5 min read

RIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 cr, beats estimates

Image
2 min read

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Image
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon