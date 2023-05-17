Go First tells pilots to resume work from May 27, training from tomorrow



According to a memo issued by the company to the pilots, beginning tomorrow, the airline will resume its pilot training programmes, ET said.

Cash strapped low-cost airline Go First wants to resume flying again by May 27, reported Economic Times citing sources.







An industry executive, however, claimed that given the lessors' termination of the lease agreements, there are questions about the airline's ability to operate the aircraft. The bankruptcy court's order to put a moratorium on aircraft has been contested by the lessors in a court battle with the airline. A refresher course is required because the pilots haven't flown since May 3, said the company in the memo. "Operations are likely to commence from 27 May. Since there has been a gap in flying operations, it has been decided to conduct an online ground refresher course, " said the memo.







According to a Go First executive, the promoters had chosen to invest roughly Rs 300 crore in the low-cost carrier in the final week of April, before it was forced to close due to a shortage of Pratt & Whitney engines. On May 10, the Wadia-group airline's insolvency petition was accepted, and Abhilash Pal of Alvarez and Marsal was chosen as the temporary resolution specialist. According to the report, sources have said that the airline has been working on a strategy to reopen with 20 planes but a smaller operation. “The airline has 27 aircraft which were operating till 2 May. It has 51 and 37 departure slots at the main airports of Delhi and Mumbai. There is a plan to resume operation as early as possible but it will be with a truncated schedule,” said source.

Civil aviation regulator DGCA had earlier directed the airline to immediately stop ticket sales and issued a show-cause notice for its failure to provide efficient and reliable services. " The airline will have tosubmit a resumption plan to DGCA which will include the total number of aircraft and the destinations it intends to operate,” a government official said.