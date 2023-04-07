close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 100 crore in early-stage consumer fund

The fund's first round of Rs 150 cr continues to invest in firms at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring Fund will now also invest Rs 5-20 cr in each company, from seed to pre-series A

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings

The consumer fund’s first round of Rs 150 crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL)  will invest Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring).
GCPL will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies, Godrej Consumer Products said in the release.

Spring is helmed by Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer and Vineet Gupta who bring together decades of investing and brand building experience.
The consumer fund’s first round of Rs 150 crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring Fund will be investing Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage.

Commenting on the development, Omar Momin, head M&A, Godrej Consumer Products said, “In sync with GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers, we are excited to collaborate with new-age companies in the home & personal care and health & wellness space along with Spring Marketing Capital. We intent to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India.”

Also Read

Godrej Yummiez expands vegetarian portfolio; aims for 30% growth in FY23

Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales

Godrej Consumer Products expects Q4 growth on improved consumer demand

Brokerages positive on Godrej Consumer on growth recovery, lower costs

Stocks to watch: TCS, HUL, GCPL, Ambuja Cements, Tata Power, Bandhan Bank

ChatGPT like alien intelligence but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale

Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

Planning to buy Innova Hycross? Toyota temporarily halts bookings

Godrej Consumer

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Godrej Consumer | Godrej Consumer Products | GCPL

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

$500,000 worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Apple Store
2 min read

Reliance Capital resolution process deadline likely to be extended again

Reliance Capital
1 min read

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Twitter, Twitter Blue
2 min read

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

Byju's
2 min read

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read
Premium

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
3 min read

Vedanta arm Zinc International in talks with global banks for $1.25 billion

Vedanta
2 min read
Premium

Why India's education technology start-ups are in the deep freeze

EdTech
5 min read

Demand trajectory improved a bit in Q4, green shoots emerged: Dabur

Dabur
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon