Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 100 crore in early-stage consumer fund



GCPL will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies, Godrej Consumer Products said in the release. Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) will invest Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring).



The consumer fund’s first round of Rs 150 crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring Fund will be investing Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage. Spring is helmed by Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer and Vineet Gupta who bring together decades of investing and brand building experience.

Commenting on the development, Omar Momin, head M&A, Godrej Consumer Products said, “In sync with GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers, we are excited to collaborate with new-age companies in the home & personal care and health & wellness space along with Spring Marketing Capital. We intent to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India.”