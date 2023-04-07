close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

Microsoft has announced that its OpenAI's DALL-E-powered AI image generator is now available on desktop for Edge users around the world.

IANS San Francisco
Microsoft, Microsoft Edge, Bing

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced that its OpenAI's DALL-E-powered AI image generator is now available on desktop for Edge users around the world.

The company introduced the feature to the new Bing and Edge preview last month.

Image Creator allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see.

This feature will help you create images that don't yet exist, right from the Microsoft Edge sidebar, the company said.

"If you've ever found yourself in need of a very specific visual for a social post or even a PowerPoint, Image Creator can help you find exactly what you need," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

To use the feature, users need to simply navigate to the sidebar on the right side of their browser, and then tap on the Image Creator icon, enter their prompt, and then they will see four different image options to choose from.

Also Read

Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1

Microsoft to let users block unwanted autoplay videos in its browser

Joe Belfiore, face of Windows phone, to leave Microsoft after 32 years

Microsoft Edge gets text prediction tool for editable fields in new update

Microsoft introduces its new 'Canary Channel' for Windows Insiders

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

Planning to buy Innova Hycross? Toyota temporarily halts bookings

Singapore's GIC stays ahead of Western peers in office property deals

Airbus deliveries down 11% to 127 jets in Q1, supply chain issues to blame

Adani Power's thermal plant in Jharkhand begins commercial operation

After selecting the one that fits their needs, they can download it and add to their document or upload it to social media.

When using Image Creator in Microsoft Edge for the first time, they will need to enable it in the Edge sidebar by clicking the "+" icon and turning on the toggle key for Image Creator, the company explained.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has started testing the new block feature with Edge testers in the Canary channel, allowing users to fully block web videos from automatically playing in the Edge browser.

"We have heard your requests for strict blocking of media autoplay, and we are excited to share it is now available! Edge Canary now has a new autoplay setting, Block, this allows you to stop all media on a site from automatically playing," Microsoft said.

--IANS

shs/svn/

Topics : Microsoft survey | Microsoft AI for Earth | Google image search

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Twitter, Twitter Blue
2 min read

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

Byju's
2 min read

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Samsung Electronics cuts memory chip production as profit declines

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Meta releases AI model 'SAM,' can identify items within photographs

Meta
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read

Anil Agarwal's $19-bn chipmaking plant dream at risk as hurdles mount

Anil Agarwal
3 min read
Premium

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
3 min read

Vedanta arm Zinc International in talks with global banks for $1.25 billion

Vedanta
2 min read

D-Mart's revenue up by 20.1% to Rs 10,337.12 cr in quarter ending March

D-Mart
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon