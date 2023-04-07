Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

In the largest transaction in the healthcare segment, Singapore-based private equity giant, Temasek Holdings has increased its stake in Manipal Health Enterprises by buying additional 41 per cent stake from the promoters and other investors, such as TPG, a US-based private equity and NIIF (National Investment and Infrastructure Fund) at a total enterprise valuation of Rs 40,000 crore. With this, Temasek stake will rise to 59 per cent from the present 18 per cent.
Banking sources said the hospital's IPO plans have been shelved for now, considering the exit of the existing shareholders. “Temasek is writing a Rs 16,000 crore cheque to buy out the additional stakes from the existing shareholders. The management of the company led by Ranjan Pai will remain the same,” a banking source said.
Post transaction, TPG will hold part of its 21 per cent stake in the firm and the Pai family will keep part of its existing cent
