GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Saturday said they will invest Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring).

GCPL said it will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.

Spring's first fund of Rs 150 crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring Fund will invest Rs 5-Rs 20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage.

"We intent to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India," said Omar Momin, Head M&A, GCPL.

Also Read Godrej Properties buys 62-acre land in Kurukshetra for residential plots Godrej Consumer Products sees Q3 sales rise on personal, home care demand Godrej Properties buys 9-acres of land in Gurugram to build Rs 2.5k cr proj Godrej Properties eyes Rs 3,000 cr sales revenue from new land in Gurugram HUL, GCPL cut soap prices by up to 15% as raw material rates soften Planning to buy Innova Hycross? Toyota temporarily halts bookings Singapore's GIC stays ahead of Western peers in office property deals Airbus deliveries down 11% to 127 jets in Q1, supply chain issues to blame Adani Power's thermal plant in Jharkhand begins commercial operation SBI loan fraud: SC permits bank to respond to reply of pvt firm chairperson

Spring is run by Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer and Vineet Gupta, who bring together decades of investing and brand building experience.

GCPL will offer expertise and experience enabling founders to build strong, sustainable companies.

"I would urge new-age companies to connect with and leverage Spring's expertise and experience across the spectrum of brand building, manufacturing, product development, distribution and future capital raises," Momin added.

--IANS

na/