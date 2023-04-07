close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Saturday said they will invest Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring).

IANS New Delhi
Godrej

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Saturday said they will invest Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring).

 

 

GCPL said it will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.

Spring's first fund of Rs 150 crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring Fund will invest Rs 5-Rs 20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage.

"We intent to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India," said Omar Momin, Head M&A, GCPL.

Also Read

Godrej Properties buys 62-acre land in Kurukshetra for residential plots

Godrej Consumer Products sees Q3 sales rise on personal, home care demand

Godrej Properties buys 9-acres of land in Gurugram to build Rs 2.5k cr proj

Godrej Properties eyes Rs 3,000 cr sales revenue from new land in Gurugram

HUL, GCPL cut soap prices by up to 15% as raw material rates soften

Planning to buy Innova Hycross? Toyota temporarily halts bookings

Singapore's GIC stays ahead of Western peers in office property deals

Airbus deliveries down 11% to 127 jets in Q1, supply chain issues to blame

Adani Power's thermal plant in Jharkhand begins commercial operation

SBI loan fraud: SC permits bank to respond to reply of pvt firm chairperson

Spring is run by Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer and Vineet Gupta, who bring together decades of investing and brand building experience.

GCPL will offer expertise and experience enabling founders to build strong, sustainable companies.

"I would urge new-age companies to connect with and leverage Spring's expertise and experience across the spectrum of brand building, manufacturing, product development, distribution and future capital raises," Momin added.

--IANS

na/

Topics : GCPL | Godrej Group | investment plan | startups in India

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Twitter, Twitter Blue
2 min read

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

Byju's
2 min read

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Samsung Electronics cuts memory chip production as profit declines

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Meta releases AI model 'SAM,' can identify items within photographs

Meta
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read

Anil Agarwal's $19-bn chipmaking plant dream at risk as hurdles mount

Anil Agarwal
3 min read
Premium

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
3 min read

Vedanta arm Zinc International in talks with global banks for $1.25 billion

Vedanta
2 min read

D-Mart's revenue up by 20.1% to Rs 10,337.12 cr in quarter ending March

D-Mart
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon