Godrej Properties buys 48-acre parcel in North Bengaluru's Doddaballapur

Earlier this week, the company entered Raipur (Chhattisgarh) with the acquisition of 50 acres of land | Image: X@GodrejProp

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Godrej Properties has purchased a 48-acre land parcel in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru, aiming to develop plotted units with a development potential of 1.1 million square feet.
 
The land is in a “high-potential area” near the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), said the company in a statement. Doddaballapur is gaining prominence as a real estate hotspot in North Bengaluru, driven by good connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, the development of STRR, significant industrial investments, and scenic attractions like Nandi Hills in the vicinity, it said. 
“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of this prime land parcel in Doddaballapur, a high-potential micro market in North Bengaluru. This investment reinforces our focus on expanding our presence in key growth corridors through well-planned residential communities,” said Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties. “Bengaluru continues to be a priority market for us, and we look forward to creating a development that offers long-term value to its residents.”
 

Earlier this week, the company acquired 50 acres in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The parcel in the state capital is said to have a guideline value (GLV) of Rs 400 crore, according to an industry source. GLV is a metric used to assess the value of land and is set by respective government authorities. 
The development on the Raipur land will also comprise premium plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of 950,000 square feet.
 
In January 2025, the company acquired 24 acres in Indore for around Rs 120 crore for a plotted development project that is estimated to generate Rs 500 crore of revenue for the company.
 
In June, the company announced that it sold 1,450 homes worth Rs 2,000 crore at the launch of the first phase of its township project, Barca, at Godrej MSR City, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. In the same month, it acquired a 16-acre land parcel in Pune’s Upper Kharadi, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 3,100 crore.
 

Topics : Godrej Godrej Properties Bengaluru Real Estate

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

