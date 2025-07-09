Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties to Adani Realty: Biggest land deals of 2025 decoded



India's real estate sees a surge in high-value land deals in H1 2025, led by manufacturing, logistics, and digital infra buys, with JDAs and plotted developments gaining strong momentum.

real estate

Sunainaa Chadha
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
India’s real estate sector witnessed a series of high-value and high-impact land transactions in the first half of 2025, as developers and corporates sharpen their focus on manufacturing, logistics, residential, and data-driven infrastructure. According to ANAROCK Research & Advisory,  the biggest deals range from plotted developments to semiconductor plants.
 
Biggest land deals of 2025 ( Source: Anarock)

India's land rush: 2,900 acres transacted in H1 2025-More than all of 2024



 Largest Deals by Value and Purpose

Lam Research made the biggest land buy of H1 2025, acquiring 25 acres in Bengaluru for ₹1,125 crore to set up a semiconductor equipment manufacturing plant—a major boost for India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.
 
A consortium comprising Schloss Bangalore Ltd, Arliga Ecospace Business Parks, and Schloss Chankya Pvt Ltd sealed a ₹1,302 crore commercial land deal in Mumbai, spanning 8.31 acres, one of the highest-value urban commercial transactions this year.
 
 
In the data centre space, NTT Global Data Centers acquired 2.39 acres in Mumbai for ₹855 crore, reflecting continued investment in digital infrastructure.
 
Omaxe Ltd purchased 260 acres in Amritsar for ₹1,000 crore, marking one of the largest township land buys of the year.
 

 Mixed Use and Plotted Projects Continue to Attract Big Names

Max Estate bought 10.33 acres in Noida for ₹711 crore for a mixed-use development, while Godrej Properties entered Indore’s plotted development market with a ₹120 crore acquisition.
 
Brigade Group picked up 4.4 acres in Bengaluru for ₹220 crore, aiming for premium residential development, while Prestige Group & Arihant Group teamed up for a ₹361 crore residential project in Chennai.
 
Arvind Smartspace emerged as a major player, securing two separate deals in Ahmedabad—a 440-acre JDA for an industrial & logistics park, and 150 acres for plotted residential development.
 
EcoBox Industrial Parks invested ₹400 crore in 50 acres in Chennai to expand industrial and logistics capacity, highlighting the region's strategic location advantage.
 

 JDAs Rise Sharply, Marking Shift in Strategy

One of the standout trends from the report is the 150% year-on-year growth in Joint Development Agreements (JDAs), a sign of increasing collaboration between landowners and developers. This model offers risk sharing, capital efficiency, and aligns with long-term infrastructure growth, particularly along economic corridors.
 

 Regional Snapshot: 

Between 2021 and 2024, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest number of land deals (92) and the largest value of land transactions, totaling around ₹26,100 crore. Meanwhile, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) stood out for the highest-value single land deal of ₹5,200 crore in 2023, and largest total land area transacted at 1,745 acres. Notably, Hyderabad saw one of the biggest single land deals with a 600-acre acquisition during the same period.
 

 What it means

The land acquisition trends from H1 2025 reflect a shifting real estate narrative in India. While residential demand remains strong, there is accelerated interest in industrial, logistics, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing parks, in sync with national priorities like ‘Make in India’, data localization, and supply chain optimization.
 

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

