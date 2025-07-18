Friday, July 18, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IPO-bound udaan acquires retail-tech startup ShopKirana in all-stock deal

IPO-bound udaan acquires retail-tech startup ShopKirana in all-stock deal

Founded in 2015, ShopKirana enables kirana stores through digital procurement, transparent pricing, and efficient last-mile delivery

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

The acquisition also reinforces udaan's strategy of driving profitable growth through deeper market penetration, operational efficiency, and broader geographic reach (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO-bound e-b2b platform udaan on Friday announced the acquisition of retail-tech startup ShopKirana in an all-stock deal, marking a strategic consolidation in the domestic eB2B space.

The acquisition will complement the platform's leadership across core categories, including staples, FMCG and hotel, restaurant, and catering (HoReCa), udaan said.

Founded in 2015, ShopKirana enables kirana stores through digital procurement, transparent pricing, and efficient last-mile delivery.

With a strong footprint in tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Agra, Surat, and Meerut, ShopKirana complements udaan's national market presence, further strengthening the unified entity as the platform of choice for kiranas and brands across Bharat, it said.

 

The acquisition also reinforces udaan's strategy of driving profitable growth through deeper market penetration, operational efficiency, and broader geographic reach, the company stated.

Also Read

IPO, shares, company, firms, market

Anthem Biosciences IPO to list on July 21: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Indiqube Spaces IPO

Indiqube Spaces IPO to open on July 23; here's everything you need to know

Monika Alcobev IPO

Last day! Monika Alcobev IPO closes today; check latest subscription, GMP

Monika Alcobev IPO

NIIs drive demand for Monika Alcobev IPO; grey market premium at 3.5%

ipo market listing share market

Monarch Surveyors IPO to open for bidding on July 22; check key details

By integrating ShopKirana's deep retailer network and core expertise in the FMCG space with udaan's tech infrastructure, nation-wide supply-chain capabilities and wide credit offerings, the combined entity aims to further enhance efficiency, expand coverage and deliver greater value to retailers, brands, and consumers, the company said.

This combination will further accelerate udaan's profitability journey by scaling high-turnover categories, improving operating leverage, and delivering differentiated value through data-driven logistics and infrastructure, it added.

"This acquisition is a strategic milestone in our journey to the IPO and beyond. ShopKirana has a quality team. Together, we share the belief in winning by becoming a 'preferred supplier to our shopkeepers' and 'preferred partner to brands'," said Vaibhav Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, udaan.

"We also share the core strategy of 'winning on costs'. With the combined strength of both organisations and a strong leadership team, we are well-positioned to deliver on our agenda of growth with profitability at scale," he said.

With this transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, Info Edge, which owns, operates and invests in internet-led businesses, joins as a shareholder in udaan, with a shared vision to digitally transform India's retail-tech ecosystem, the platform said.

The latest buyout follows the closure of udaan's USD 114-million Series G fundraise, led by M&G Investments and Lightspeed, it said.

The capital, according to udaan, would be strategically deployed to reinforce category leadership, particularly in high-frequency segments like FMCG and HoReCa, further drive expansion into untapped markets, and unlock operating leverage through enhanced sourcing-at-scale, improved supply chain utilisation, and rigorous cost optimisation.

"Joining hands with udaan marks a defining moment in our journey to empower kirana stores across India. This partnership brings together our expertise in the FMCG space with udaan's overall scale and infrastructure advantage -- enabling us to take more brands to more retailers more efficiently, capturing market share," Sumit Ghorawat, Co-Founder, ShopKirana, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

reliance

Reliance acquires home appliances firm Kelvinator for undisclosed sum

Apple, Apple iphone

Apple reseller Ample to grow revenue by a third as it expands, says CEO

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy boosts Instamart supply chain with big warehouse near Mumbai

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma seeks CCI nod for ₹19,500 cr majority stake in JB Chemicals

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra to boost sales, marketing spend in key markets over 2 years

Topics : IPOs Retail sector acquisition Mergers & Acquisitions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon