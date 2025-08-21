Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties to buy 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly ₹550 cr

Godrej Properties to buy 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly ₹550 cr

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it has participated in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB)

Godrej Properties will develop a housing project on this land parcel | Image: X@GodrejProp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties Ltd has won a bid to acquire 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly Rs 550 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it has participated in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB).

Godrej Properties has "emerged as the highest bidder for 7.825 acre land parcel in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad, with a total combined bid value of Rs 547.75 crore".

The housing board would issue the allotment letter after following the due process.

Godrej Properties will develop a housing project on this land parcel.

The estimated revenue potential of this project would be Rs 3,800 crore.

 

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "As Hyderabad continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic real estate market, Kukatpally represents a strategic location that aligns with the city's growth trajectory."  Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

