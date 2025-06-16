Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India managing director and business head

Meta has announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as the new managing director and head for India.
This development comes on the heels of Sandhya Devanathan assuming an expanded role, where she now leads both India and South East Asia. Srinivas will formally step into his new role on July 1, 2025, and will continue to report to Devanathan.
In this expanded capacity, Srinivas will be responsible for aligning Meta’s business, innovation, and revenue priorities to better serve its partners and clients in India. His mandate includes driving the long-term growth of Meta’s operations in the country and deepening its strategic relationships with advertisers, developers, and key industry stakeholders.
Srinivas is currently the director and head of ads business in India, a role in which he has led Meta’s collaboration with major advertisers and agencies. Since joining the company in 2020, he has been instrumental in pushing forward key revenue drivers such as AI, Reels, and Messaging.
With nearly 30 years of experience in sales and marketing, Srinivas has previously held senior leadership roles at top companies including Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, Ola, and WestBridge Capital. His background brings a rich blend of brand building, digital transformation, and growth-focused strategies to the table.
Announcing his elevation, Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President (India and South East Asia), Meta, said, “As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market. Meta in India is leading the way in AI adoption, WhatsApp, and Reels, and Arun’s impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country. He will continue to work closely with me as we scale the business in India.”