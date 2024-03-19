Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GoodEnough Energy to invest Rs 450 cr to set up 20GWh equipment factory

Presently, the company is in the process to make its plant operational by October this year with initial battery energy storage systems (BESS) manufacturing capacity of 7GWh per annum

GoodEnough Energy Founder Akash Kaushik

GoodEnough Energy Founder Akash Kaushik (Photo credit: Photo posted on Linkedin by @akaushik49)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Battery energy storage systems maker GoodEnough Energy will invest Rs 450 crore for setting up a 20 GWh per annum capacity plant in Jammu & Kashmir by 2026.
Presently, the company is in the process to make its plant operational by October this year with initial battery energy storage systems (BESS) manufacturing capacity of 7GWh per annum.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Talking to PTI on the sidelines of an event to unveil its BESS technology, founder of GoodEnough Energy Akash Kaushik said, "We have invested Rs 160 crore so far to create a BESS manufacturing facility of 7GWh. It will be operational by October this year."

He informed that the company has chalked out a plan to invest Rs 450 crore for having a BESS manufacturing facility with total capacity of 20GWh per annum by 2026.
In its endeavour to create a fully integrated ecosystem, the Gigafactory will produce advanced battery energy storage systems, empowering various industries to reduce carbon emissions.
The company on Tuesday announced this largest Gigafactory in the presence of New & Renewable Energy Joint Secretary Dinesh Jagdale and Rahul Walawalkar, President, India Energy Storage Alliance.
Kaushik also said that BESS prices have improved considerably and now it is Rs 3 per KWh/unit and is comparable with any other source of fossil-fuel based electricity.
He also stated that with its capacity expansion, the company aims to reduce a whopping 15 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2026 through the Gigafactory.
Each litre of diesel produces an average of 3 kg of CO2, considering two hours of daily backup operation of a 125KVA generator consuming 60 litres leading to an alarming 180 Kg of CO2 emission.
One electricity unit (kwh) from a Diesel generator or coal plant produces one kilogram of CO2.
GoodEnough Energy's Gigafactory with an initial capacity of 7GWH annual storage aims to reduce over 5 Million tonnes of CO2 in a year, with 2 cycles every day.
This is equivalent to the Indian Railway's annual carbon reduction target of 4 million tonnes.
GoodEnough Energy is India's first and most advanced manufacturer of BESS, offering commercial, industrial, and institutional energy backup solutions with flexibility and modularity.



 

Also Read

China and US pledge to step up climate efforts ahead of Biden-Xi summit

Recovery in chemicals may be delayed until FY25, more downgrades ahead

Govt finalises funding mechanism for battery energy storage system project

Zydex eyes 15-20% revenue growth to Rs 375 cr across all verticals in FY24

What is carbon capture and why does it keep coming up at COP28 summit?

Ayodhya on track to become world's biggest spiritual destination: IHCL CEO

Nykaa has huge lead, edge over its competitors: Founder Falguni Nayar

CAE signs deal with Akasa Air to train budget carrier's B737 Max pilots

Inox subsidiary bags Rs 40 cr order to restore wind turbine generators

Grasim Industries secures Rs 1,250 cr from International Finance Corp

Topics : energy sector Battery makers battery technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon