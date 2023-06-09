close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google billing policy: Madras HC extends interim injunction to start-ups

The High Court extended interim injunction that barred Google from delisting start-ups that have filed petitions against it from company's Play Store

BS Web Team New Delhi
Google passkeys

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Madras High Court (HC) on Thursday extended an interim injunction that barred Google from delisting the start-ups that have petitioned the court against the Play Store billing policy, till the next hearing on June 19.
However, the court has asked all the petitioners to submit a report to Google by July 15, on the number of downloads of their apps from Play Store in June and directed them to pay a four per cent commission to Google.

Several start-ups such as Unacademy, Kuku FM, TrulyMadly, QuackQuack, Aha, Stage, and Kutumb had approached the HC challenging Google’s mandated billing route and seeking to stop the company from removing them from Play Store, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).
According to the ET report, Matrimony.com and Shaadi.com were given an unconditional stay but under the Jeevan Saathi (another petitioner) order, the court had asked them to report their monthly downloads and pay four per cent commission on that.

Google is expected to raise an invoice by July 20 and these companies will have to pay by July 25, according to the ET report.
One of the start-ups said levying even a four per cent commission would be unfair.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Fifa WC, CRO vs MAR, 3rd place play-off preview: The last dance for Modric!

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

Get CoC approval on revival plan before we consider it: DGCA to GoFirst

From Dunhill to Roberto Cavalli: 24 global brands to enter India this year

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

General Motor's EVs to gain access to Tesla's vast charging network

Successor to face increasingly heated competition, says Unilever India CEO


Vinay Singhal, Stage co-founder and chief executive, said, “As much as we have got the injunction, we still believe that even four per cent is unfair to us at many levels.
He said that Google doesn't have any right to ask for their private business data just because they were listed on the Play Store.

Singhal said that these companies pay only 1-2 per cent to payment gateways at the moment and that the court direction would add an extra four per cent cost without providing any services.
Topics : Google Google Play Store Madras HC Unacademy Matrimony.com

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Get CoC approval on revival plan before we consider it: DGCA to GoFirst

Go First
2 min read

From Dunhill to Roberto Cavalli: 24 global brands to enter India this year

retailers
2 min read

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

From Goa to Kerala, four states breach 10% adoption of e-2-wheelers

electric scooters
5 min read

Tata Power Renewable Energy arm to set up 966 MW project for Tata Steel

Tata Power
2 min read

Air India to issue a refund to those affected by flight diversion on June 6

Air India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon