Fifa WC, CRO vs MAR, 3rd place play-off preview: The last dance for Modric!

The two losing semifinalists in and will fight it out for a saving grace and something to take back to their nation after a gruelling 27 days World Cup campaign in Qatar.

While the Croats already have a silver plate from the last World Cup and they would have definitely liked to turn it into the golden trophy, even a bronze medal finish will do for now. on the other hand will be all geared up to create history by becoming the first African nation to win a medal at this prestigious tournament.

It will be a matter of pride for Croatia

The likes of Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic might be playing their last World Cup and for them, it would be a matter of pride to take back home memorabilia in the form of the Bronze medal to cherish lifelong for a great career that they have had with the national team.

At ages 34 and 33 respectively, the two have been an integral part of this set-up and bowing out with medals around their neck will also be equally important for young stars like Gvardiol, Lovro Majer and Petkovic. This will serve as a reminder for future stars to do well in World Cups.

will go for glory

The Moroccan team has already done more than what was expected of it by becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals. However, even in the semifinal, they were on the money, but just not on the target, otherwise, the results would have been different.

Now, the likes of Hakimi, Ziyech, Boufal and dynamic goalkeeper Yassine Bounou would be looking to create another history by etching their names as the first-ever African players to get a World Cup medal.



Before the semifinal, the Atlas Lions had conceded just once. They have been the best defensive side in the tournament and seeing Croatia’s lack of ability to score goals, this game looks poised for a great finish. The two sides met once before in the tournament at the group stage and it finished 0-0. If these are the signs to go by, fans might as well be in for a penalty shoot-out finish.

World Cup, Third place play-off details

Match- Third place play-off

Venue- Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar

Teams- and Morocco

Date and Time: 17th December, 08:30 pm IST

Croatia Probable Starting 11

Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Morocco Probable Starting 11

Bono, Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal