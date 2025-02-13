Business Standard

Google, Telangana ink pact to accelerate AI-led transformation in state

Google, Telangana ink pact to accelerate AI-led transformation in state

It focuses on key sectors, including agriculture, mobility, education, sustainability and governance

Google, Google Logo

This collaboration formalised through an MoU aims to drive the development and implementation of AI solutions. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Google on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with the Telangana government to harness the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence across the state in various sectors.

This collaboration formalised through an MoU aims to drive the development and implementation of AI solutions.

It focuses on key sectors, including agriculture, mobility, education, sustainability and governance.

Additionally it seeks to foster innovation, bridge the digital divide and equip the workforce with future-ready skills, said an official release.

The MoU exchange took place in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, IT Minister Sridhar Babu, and Google representatives.

Under this agreement, Google will collaborate with the Telangana government to develop AI-powered agricultural solutions to support farmers and enhance mobility through transit data integration and road information sharing.

 

The partnership will also focus on AI skilling and upskilling programmes, supporting digital learning ecosystems through Google for Education, and launching an Open Agriculture Network to connect farmers with essential resources.

Furthermore, the collaboration aims to enhance open data access through Google's Data Commons platform, accelerate solar adoption using Google's Solar API and foster the startup ecosystem through accelerator programmes.

Congratulating Google on the occasion, the CM said, "This collaboration with Google strengthens our vision for an AI-enabled Telangana. By integrating cutting-edge AI technologies, we aim to revolutionise key sectors ensuring better governance, economic progress and enhanced public services."  He added this partnership marks a significant step in Telangana's digital journey.

Preeti Lobana, Country Manager of Google India said that the collaboration with Telangana reinforces Google's commitment to India's digital future.

"We're excited to combine our AI expertise with the state's vision to build an AI-ready workforce, foster startup innovation and address key areas such as agriculture, education and sustainability," Lobana said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Telangana

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

