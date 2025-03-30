Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt converts Rs 36,950 crore Vi dues into equity, raises stake to 48.9%

Promoters will continue to retain operational control of the company

Vodafone Idea

The telco will therefore issue 3,695 crore equity shares, with a face value of Rs 10 each, at an issue price of Rs 10 each, within 30 days after necessary approvals

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

The government has given the nod to convert Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) outstanding spectrum auction dues into equity shares worth Rs 36,950 crore in the telecom operator. While the move comes as a major relief for the financially beleaguered telco, it will raise the government’s stake to 48.9 per cent, up from 22.6 per cent currently.
 
“In line with the September 2021 Reforms and Support Package for Telecom Sector, the company has decided to convert the outstanding spectrum auction dues, including deferred dues repayable after expiry of the moratorium period, into equity shares to be issued to the government,” Vi said in an exchange filing.
 
 
The telco will therefore issue 3,695 crore equity shares, with a face value of Rs 10 each, at an issue price of Rs 10 each, within 30 days after necessary approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and other relevant authorities are secured, the telco said.
 
The latest move will still allow the promoters Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone PLC to continue having operational control of the company, Vi said. Earlier this month, Vi chief executive officer Akshaya Moondhra had written to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking further conversion of the telco’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and spectrum usage charge (SUC) payment instalments for airwaves acquired in the 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016 auctions.
 
As part of the telecom reforms package approved by the Cabinet in September 2021, the government had allowed financially stressed telcos to convert a part of their debt owed to the government into equity. In February 2023, the government finally assented to Vi converting Rs 16,000 crore worth of interest liability payable to the government into equity after 16 months of discussions on the issue. Subsequently, the Centre took a 33.1 per cent stake.

The reforms package had allowed converting the interest on the moratorium into equity, which Vi opted for. It also kept the option open for the government to convert the moratorium principal into equity around the time when the four-year payment moratorium ends in September 2025.
 
Beyond October, Vi had substantial payment obligations. Between then and March 2026, the company has to pay Rs 12,000 crore to the government, taking into account both principal and interest. Subsequently, it needs to pay Rs 43,000 crore annually for five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31.
 
At the end of the third quarter (October–December) of 2024-25, Vi’s dues to banks and financial institutions had reduced to Rs 2,330 crore, down from Rs 7,620 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company has deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1.38 trillion and an adjusted gross revenue liability of Rs 69,020 crore due to the government.

Topics : Vodafone Idea telecom services equity

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

