In talks with satcom operators including Starlink, says Vodafone Idea

In talks with satcom operators including Starlink, says Vodafone Idea

Last week, telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio announced partnerships with SpaceX, owned by US tech billionaire Elon Musk

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company’s sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday said it is in talks with satellite communication players, including Elon Musk-owned Starlink, for expanding telecom services.
 
“The company, in the ordinary course of business, continues to explore various initiatives and tie-ups with different parties to enhance service quality and expand telecom services. The company is in exploratory talks with various satcom providers, including Starlink,” it informed the exchanges on Wednesday.
 
In an interaction with Business Standard earlier this week, Vi’s chief technology officer (CTO) Jagbir Singh said the telco is in conversations with partners and will share an update at an appropriate time.
 
 
Last week, telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio announced partnerships with SpaceX, owned by US tech billionaire Elon Musk. Starlink provides satcom services in over 100 countries through a constellation of over 7,000 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites operated by SpaceX, the American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider, and satcom company.
 
These partnerships primarily cover the distribution of Starlink equipment and services in India for Airtel and Jio customers, but have kept options open for further collaboration. They aim to explore how Starlink services can expand and enhance Airtel’s existing network and evaluate complementary areas of cooperation to leverage Jio and Starlink’s infrastructure.
 
Starlink applied for a global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) services licence in November 2022 and opened pre-booking channels in India in 2021. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already granted Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite arm, Jio Space Limited, the GMPCS licence needed to offer satellite-based broadband services in India.
 

telecom operators Telecom industry Vodafone Idea

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

