Tata AutoComp Systems to acquire 80% stake in Jaguar's Artifex Interior

Tata AutoComp Systems to acquire 80% stake in Jaguar's Artifex Interior

The company has purchased the majority shareholding from Jaguar Land Rover Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary within the Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc group, which is part of Tata Motors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd on Sunday said it will acquire 80 per cent stake in Artifex Interior Systems Ltd, a part of the Jaguar Land Rover group, for an undisclosed sum.

On completion of this transaction, Artifex, with revenue of GBP 296 million (FY25), will join the TATA Autocomp (TACO) family, the company said in a statement.

The company has purchased the majority shareholding from Jaguar Land Rover Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary within the Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc group, which is part of Tata Motors Ltd, it added.

With this acquisition, TACO consolidates its position as one of India's largest automotive component manufacturers, strengthens its presence in Europe's automotive sector, and further establishes itself as an integral part of the supply chain for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, the company said.

 

"This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision of expanding our global footprint and strengthening our expertise in automotive interior systems," Tata AutoComp Systems Vice Chairman Arvind Goel said.

He further said, "Artifex's advanced manufacturing capabilities and established customer relationships will enhance our presence in key markets, enabling us to deliver differentiated solutions and drive long-term growth."  This acquisition leverages Tata AutoComp's global presence and expertise in automotive component manufacturing.

On the other hand, Artifex offers cutting-edge automotive innovation in interior systems and components to enhance the company's relationships with key OEMs (including Jaguar Land Rover, BMW Mini, Bentley, INEOS, and Toyota) in the passenger vehicle segments, particularly in Europe, the statement said.

"Artifex's technical expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities enhance our technological leadership, strengthening our presence in the premium automotive segment," Tata AutoComp Systems MD & CEO Manoj Kolhatkar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata AutoComp Systems Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover acquisition

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

