Home / Companies / News / Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari for another 2 years

This is the second time that Tewari got a two-year extension. The first time he got an extension was in 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

The government has extended the tenure of State Bank of India Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari for another two years.

The central government re-appoints Ashwini Kumar Tewari as Managing Director in State Bank of India (SBI) with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, beyond his currently notified term, which is ending on January 27 2026, till the date of his superannuation that is December 31, 2027, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

This is the second time that Tewari got a two-year extension. The first time he got an extension was in 2024.

 

He was appointed as MD of SBI in January 2021 for an initial three-year term.

The SBI board is headed by the Chairman, assisted by four managing directors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sbi Banking sector Banking Industry

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

