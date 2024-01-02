Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt releases SOP for making changes to industrial entrepreneur memorandum

Confirmation for receipt of such information by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is IEM Acknowledgement

manufacturing

The DPIIT in an office memorandum said that it was receiving several applications from companies requesting for amendments, cancellation and issuance of duplicate IEM

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday came out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for making changes or cancellation of IEM (Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum).
Industrial undertakings exempted from the requirements of licensing under The Industries (Development and Regulation) Act 1951 are required to file information relating to setting up of industries, which is known as IEM (Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Confirmation for receipt of such information by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is IEM Acknowledgement.
The DPIIT in an office memorandum said that it was receiving several applications from companies requesting for amendments, cancellation and issuance of duplicate IEM.
"in this regard, the requests have been considered and it is decided that the... standard operating procedure will be adopted" for these purposes, the memorandum said.
For cancellation of IEM acknowledgements, it said that the concerned firm has to give a request letter on company's letter head signed by authorised officer giving specific reasons for cancellation, along with the copy of original IEM.
"Cancellation letter will be issued after approval of concerned AS (additional secretary)/JS (joint secretary)," it said.
A similar kind of exercise will have to be followed for making amendments and issuance of duplicate IEM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

VHP, Bajrang Dal give memorandum to Delhi Police over Muharram violence

SKM's 3-day protest: Farm leaders to give memorandum to Punjab guv tomorrow

MU, Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer course on temple management

TMS Ep532: Entertainment gig, MS Swaminathan, markets in H2FY24, antimatter

Hero MotoCorp sales increase by 5% YoY to 5.49 million units in 2023

Asian Paints receives three GST demand notices worth Rs 2.07 crore

BDR Pharmaceuticals launches prostate cancer drug in oral solution form

Alembic Pharmaceuticals clinches eight USFDA approvals in Q3 FY24

Adani Ports reports 42% growth in cargo handling in December 2023

Topics : Industrial Entrepreneurs’ Memorandum Industrial policy Entrepreneurship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon