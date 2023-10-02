Bengaluru missed its date with Trevor Noah. The reason? Well there are many. Crawling traffic, poor crowd management and bad acoustics at the venue. The famous South African comedian wasn’t audible due to technical glitches in India’s IT capital. While the show couldn’t make people laugh, its cancellation had them in splits, thanks to memes on social media. That's not all. A recent AR Rahman event also ended on a similar note. Find out why India is bad at hosting such entertainment gigs? And what are the remedies that experts prescribe.

Glitches like those that brought the Bengaluru event to a halt, also dent India's image -- which is now being seen as a rising global power. Not just in services and manufacturing, in agriculture production as well. But the man who is credited with transforming India into a major exporter of grains from being an importer, passed away at his home in Chennai on September 28, last week. MS Swaminathan was 98. Take a glimpse of the life and work of the father of India’s green revolution and how he transformed India.

Like the agriculture activities, movement of stocks in benchmark indices is also a good indicator of the economy's health. After a volatile ride in the first half of this fiscal that saw the key benchmarks indices scale new highs, markets will now have to brace for an action-packed second half. From the busy election calendar stretching all the way till mid of next year, to rising crude oil prices, and rising bond yields, markets will have to navigate multiple headwinds. Find out how they see the markets play out in the second half of FY24

Meanwhile, legend has it that Sir Isaac Newton conceived the gravitational theory after watching an apple fall from a tree. But, what about an ‘anti-apple’, or antimatter to be precise? Scientists have recently discovered that antimatter in the form of antihydrogen atoms respond to Earth’s gravity in the same way as matter. Explore the exotic world of antimatter and find out how scientists proved that anti-gravity doesn’t exist in this episode of the podcast.