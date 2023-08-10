Grasim Industries posts 56% Q1 profit drop on chemicals, textile slump

India's Grasim Industries Ltd reported a 56% drop in quarterly profit on Thursday - its fourth straight quarterly fall - as the Aditya Birla Group-owned company was hit by weak chemicals prices and a slump in its textiles business.



Standalone net profit fell to 3.55 billion rupees ($42.9 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared to 8.09 billion rupees a year earlier.



Prices of chemicals, including caustic soda, fell in the in the June quarter, leading to a 21.5% revenue drop in the company's second-largest business.



The company said international caustic soda average quarterly spot prices declined by 46% from last year in the first quarter to $415 per tonne on over-supply and weak demand.



Its largest viscose staple fibre (VSF) business, a key material used in various kinds of clothes, was hit by weak demand amid flat prices for the material.



Revenue from the VSF segment declined 16.7% to 35.84 billion rupees. The drop marks the third straight quarterly decline for the business.



Also Read Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Grasim Industries receives Rs 5,000 cr three term loan from Axis Bank Grasim Q3 PAT up 44% to Rs 2,516 cr on strong show by Ultretech, AB Capital Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore Godrej FMCG firm to set up Rs 515 cr manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu Jindal family-backed Shalimar Paints scripts new coming after stagnation DFPCL to invest Rs 1,950 cr to expand Gujarat plant's nitric acid capacity NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections Bajaj Electricals Q1 profit falls as unseasonal rains, inflation hit demand

"Globally, the textile value chain has continued to remain sluggish, although some signs of improvement are seen in specific markets," Grasim said in a statement.



The company's revenue from operations fell 14% to 62.38 billion rupees.



Budgeted capital expenditure (capex) for fiscal 2024 is 57.91 billion rupees with 43.42 billion rupees to be utilised in establishing its paints and business-to-business e-commerce businesses, the company added.



Last month, Grasim's unit Ultratech Cement beat its first-quarter profit view while its diversified financial services subsidiary Aditya Birla Capital reported a climb in profit.



($1 = 82.8150 Indian rupees)



(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)