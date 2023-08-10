Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.44%)
65703.34 -292.47
Nifty (-0.42%)
19549.15 -83.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38005.30 -31.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5371.20 -25.30
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44591.65 -289.05
Heatmap

Jindal family-backed Shalimar Paints scripts new coming after stagnation

The initial investment for the modernisation plan is Rs 200 crore, slated to be completed by FY25

GDP Growth

GDP Growth

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After years of stagnation, Shalimar Paints, India's oldest paint company, is embarking on a new journey to regain its lustre.

With the focus on upgrading plant infrastructure, expanding research and development capacities, and fortifying the supply chain, the company is poised to drive product improvement across both decorative and industrial segments. There are also plans in the pipeline to explore international markets.

For nearly two decades, Shalimar was stagnant. But Ashok Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Shalimar Paints, is optimistic about the future. “Now, things are changing. We have taken up the goal of completely modernising the plants,” he stated.

The initial investment for the modernisation plan is Rs 200 crore, slated to be completed by FY25. This modernisation and automation process will also enhance production capacity, Gupta explained, increasing it from 6,000 KL (kilo litres) to 26,000 KL per month.

Shalimar's manufacturing plants are located in Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Nashik (Maharashtra). The company's journey began in Howrah, West Bengal, in 1902, when Britishers A N Turner and A N Wright established a large-scale manufacturing plant. Tragically, this original plant was destroyed in a fire in 2014.

Around 1990, the company was acquired by Ratan Jindal, who now holds more than 30 per cent. The other promoter, Hong Kong-based businessman Girish Jhunjhunwala, has a 10 per cent stake.

Also Read

Asian Paints Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 52.5% to Rs 1,550 crore

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) fixes record date for merger with JSL; stock up 3%

Jindal Saw hits over 5-year high; zooms 94% in 3 months on healthy outlook

DFPCL to invest Rs 1,950 cr to expand Gujarat plant's nitric acid capacity

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

Bajaj Electricals Q1 profit falls as unseasonal rains, inflation hit demand

Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu

Satellite TV firm Tata Play reports Rs 105 cr loss in FY23, plans IPO


Early last year, strategic investor Hella Infra Market, the parent of Infra.Market (a construction solutions company), announced an investment of Rs 270 crore through a combination of equity and debentures. Gupta explained, “They are venturing into all building materials including paints.” Hella Infra now holds more than a 24 per cent stake in Shalimar.

This investment signified Hella Infra's debut in the paints sector and provided a significant boost to Shalimar's balance sheet as it looks to expand into new markets. “Today, we are serving 240-250 districts; this will increase. The idea is to reach further into the hinterland,” Gupta said.

However, Shalimar's plans to rejuvenate the company come at a time when the paints market is increasingly competitive. In recent years, the JSW group, controlled by Sajjan Jindal, Ratan Jindal's brother, entered the industry. Additionally, Grasim plans to set up six manufacturing plants in India by 2025, and other contenders are eyeing a share of the market.

Despite the crowded landscape, Gupta is confident that the brand recall of Shalimar will enable them to stand out. “There was a time when there were four dominant players (Asian Paints, Nerolac, Berger, ICI), and it was difficult for another player to make its presence felt. But with so many players, the market is confused, and the prominence of any single brand gets reduced. That gives us an opening. And everyone knows the Shalimar brand,” he concluded.

SHALIMAR – AT A GLANCE
  • Financials FY23
  • Revenue: Rs 492.76 crore
  • Net loss: Rs 36 crore
Manufacturing plants
  • Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Nashik (Maharashtra)
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu) 

Topics : Shalimar Paints Jindal Group

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedRice Price HikeSSC MTS Result 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon