Jindal family-backed Shalimar Paints scripts new coming after stagnation

After years of stagnation, Shalimar Paints, India's oldest paint company, is embarking on a new journey to regain its lustre.

With the focus on upgrading plant infrastructure, expanding research and development capacities, and fortifying the supply chain, the company is poised to drive product improvement across both decorative and industrial segments. There are also plans in the pipeline to explore international markets.

For nearly two decades, Shalimar was stagnant. But Ashok Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Shalimar Paints, is optimistic about the future. “Now, things are changing. We have taken up the goal of completely modernising the plants,” he stated.

The initial investment for the modernisation plan is Rs 200 crore, slated to be completed by FY25. This modernisation and automation process will also enhance production capacity, Gupta explained, increasing it from 6,000 KL (kilo litres) to 26,000 KL per month.

Shalimar's manufacturing plants are located in Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Nashik (Maharashtra). The company's journey began in Howrah, West Bengal, in 1902, when Britishers A N Turner and A N Wright established a large-scale manufacturing plant. Tragically, this original plant was destroyed in a fire in 2014.

Around 1990, the company was acquired by Ratan Jindal, who now holds more than 30 per cent. The other promoter, Hong Kong-based businessman Girish Jhunjhunwala, has a 10 per cent stake.

Also Read Asian Paints Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 52.5% to Rs 1,550 crore Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17% Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here Jindal Stainless (Hisar) fixes record date for merger with JSL; stock up 3% Jindal Saw hits over 5-year high; zooms 94% in 3 months on healthy outlook DFPCL to invest Rs 1,950 cr to expand Gujarat plant's nitric acid capacity NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections Bajaj Electricals Q1 profit falls as unseasonal rains, inflation hit demand Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu Satellite TV firm Tata Play reports Rs 105 cr loss in FY23, plans IPO

Early last year, strategic investor Hella Infra Market, the parent of Infra.Market (a construction solutions company), announced an investment of Rs 270 crore through a combination of equity and debentures. Gupta explained, “They are venturing into all building materials including paints.” Hella Infra now holds more than a 24 per cent stake in Shalimar.

This investment signified Hella Infra's debut in the paints sector and provided a significant boost to Shalimar's balance sheet as it looks to expand into new markets. “Today, we are serving 240-250 districts; this will increase. The idea is to reach further into the hinterland,” Gupta said.

However, Shalimar's plans to rejuvenate the company come at a time when the paints market is increasingly competitive. In recent years, the JSW group, controlled by Sajjan Jindal, Ratan Jindal's brother, entered the industry. Additionally, Grasim plans to set up six manufacturing plants in India by 2025, and other contenders are eyeing a share of the market.





SHALIMAR – AT A GLANCE Despite the crowded landscape, Gupta is confident that the brand recall of Shalimar will enable them to stand out. “There was a time when there were four dominant players (Asian Paints, Nerolac, Berger, ICI), and it was difficult for another player to make its presence felt. But with so many players, the market is confused, and the prominence of any single brand gets reduced. That gives us an opening. And everyone knows the Shalimar brand,” he concluded.

Financials FY23

Revenue: Rs 492.76 crore

Net loss: Rs 36 crore

Manufacturing plants