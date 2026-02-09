GreenCell Mobility to deploy 570 e-buses in Delhi over next few months

Eversource Capital-promoted GreenCell Mobility on Monday announced it will deploy 570 electric buses in Delhi over the next few months as part of the Delhi Government's e-bus project.

The 12-metre, air-conditioned electric city buses with higher battery capacities, specifically designed to meet Delhi's operating requirements and challenging road conditions, will operate from depots at Rajghat, Dilshad Garden, and Seemapuri, strengthening commuter connectivity and enhancing the quality of public transport services across key routes in the city, Greencell Mobility said.

Earlier late last month, the company had announced securing USD 89-million mezzanine funding from International Finance Corporation (IFC), British International Investment (BII) and Tata Capital to support its electric vehicle operations pan-India.

The deployment follows the completion of the USD 89 million investment round, reflecting strong institutional confidence in GreenCell Mobility's ability to deliver scalable electric mobility solutions for India's transportation sector, the company said.

"Delhi's electric bus rollout represents the next phase of India's public transport transition from pilots to scaled, city-wide adoption. This deployment showcases how institutional capital, policy intent and operational capability can come together to deliver clean mobility at scale," said Devndra Chawla, Managing Director and CEO at GreenCell Mobility.

The company currently operates a fleet of over 1,200 electric buses across intra-city and inter-city routes, supported by more than 270 charging stations nationwide.

With projects awarded under the National E-Bus Program and the PM Seva E-Mobility Program across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, the company is set to scale its fleet to over 3,700 electric buses following the recent investment round, it stated.

Besides the National Capital, the company is executing large-scale electric city bus projects across multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar as well as in Pondicherry.

The company also operates 50 intercity electric buses for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).