Monday, February 09, 2026 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip, Minor Hotels tie up to boost overseas stays options for Indians

MakeMyTrip, Minor Hotels tie up to boost overseas stays options for Indians

Currently, 60 Minor Hotels properties are live on the MakeMyTrip platform, with the listing expected to scale rapidly across Minor Hotels' wider global portfolio

Hotels, Festive

The destinations include Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NASDAQ-listed travel booking platform MakeMyTrip on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group that operates more than 560 properties worldwide.

The collaboration expands international stay options for Indian travellers across city hotels and resort destinations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East when booked through the platform.

It is part of MakeMyTrip's broader strategy to expand its direct international hotel inventory.

Minor Hotels portfolio, including Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection Hotels & Resorts, nhow Hotels & Resorts, Avani Hotels & Resorts, Colbert Collection, NH Hotels & Resorts, Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites and iStay Hotels.

 

Currently, 60 Minor Hotels properties are live on the MakeMyTrip platform, with the listing expected to scale rapidly across Minor Hotels' wider global portfolio.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, "Our partnership with Minor Hotels is part of our broader strategy to deepen engagement with leading global hospitality groups and strengthen the quality and breadth of international stays on our platform."  Ian Di Tullio, Chief Commercial Officer for Minor Hotels stated, "As demand and share from India continue to grow, we are absolutely focused on strengthening our offering across properties, with added features and experiences that resonate more closely with Indian guests. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The ₹9,000 crore unit will begin assembling the Range Rover Evoque on February 9. CM Stalin may launch the first vehicle from the unit (Photo: Company)

Tata Motors PV starts manufacturing at new TN unit; Evoque first model

Rupee

Velocity earmarks ₹100 crore to scale its AI-led shipping platform

maruti suzuki

Maruti marks record rail dispatches in 2025, 18% jump over last yr

Velocity

Velocity to invest ₹100 crore over 2 yrs to expand AI-led shipping platform

Adani Group

Adani Energy secures Japanese funding for 6,000 MW green power project

Topics : Nasdaq MakeMyTrip hotels Hotel Chains Indian travellers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance