MakeMyTrip, Minor Hotels tie up to boost overseas stays options for Indians

NASDAQ-listed travel booking platform MakeMyTrip on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group that operates more than 560 properties worldwide.

The collaboration expands international stay options for Indian travellers across city hotels and resort destinations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East when booked through the platform.

It is part of MakeMyTrip's broader strategy to expand its direct international hotel inventory.

Minor Hotels portfolio, including Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection Hotels & Resorts, nhow Hotels & Resorts, Avani Hotels & Resorts, Colbert Collection, NH Hotels & Resorts, Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites and iStay Hotels.

Currently, 60 Minor Hotels properties are live on the MakeMyTrip platform, with the listing expected to scale rapidly across Minor Hotels' wider global portfolio.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, "Our partnership with Minor Hotels is part of our broader strategy to deepen engagement with leading global hospitality groups and strengthen the quality and breadth of international stays on our platform." Ian Di Tullio, Chief Commercial Officer for Minor Hotels stated, "As demand and share from India continue to grow, we are absolutely focused on strengthening our offering across properties, with added features and experiences that resonate more closely with Indian guests.