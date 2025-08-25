Monday, August 25, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GSK enters into oncology segment; launches therapies for gynae cancers

By 2045, the incidence of endometrial and ovarian cancer in India is projected to increase by 78 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively

GSK

Shares of GSK India were trading 0.39 per cent up at Rs 2,810.40 apiece on BSE (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has made a foray into the oncology segment, bringing precision therapies for gynaecological cancers.

The company has introduced advanced therapies Jemperli (dostarlimab) and Zejula (niraparib) in the country.

"These therapies address a critical unmet need in gynaecological cancers in India and represent meaningful progress in women's cancer care. With this launch, we are strengthening our long-term commitment to build the specialty medicine portfolio in India," GSK India MD Bhushan Akshikar said in a statement.

Gynaecological cancers are among the most common cancers in women in India. By 2045, the incidence of endometrial and ovarian cancer in India is projected to increase by 78 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively.

 

Endometrial cancer is a malignancy arising out of the endometrium, the inner lining of the uterus.

Nearly a fourth of endometrial cancer patients in India are at an advanced stage where chemotherapy remains a standard treatment but it is often associated with toxicity and poor long-term outcomes.

Jemperli is the first and the only approved PD-1 immunotherapy for the second-line treatment of mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, in India.

Similarly, Zejula is the only PARP inhibitor approved as first-line monotherapy maintenance for all biomarker types in advanced ovarian cancer.

In India, GSK is participating in ongoing oncology clinical trials aimed to extend the indication of dostarlimab to other cancers including non-small cell lung, head and neck and colorectal.

"Jemperli introduces immunotherapy into the treatment paradigm for advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, offering a targeted option for patients with dMMR tumours. Zejula expands access to a convenient, first-line maintenance therapy in advanced ovarian cancer," GSK India EVP Medical Affairs Shalini Menon said.

Shares of GSK India were trading 0.39 per cent up at Rs 2,810.40 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cancer cancer treatment Women health in India Women health GSK Pharma GlaxoSmithKline GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

