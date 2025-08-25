Monday, August 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Altum Credo raises ₹170 cr from BII to expand affordable housing finance

Altum Credo raises ₹170 cr from BII to expand affordable housing finance

Altum Credo will use the funds to expand credit access for low-income households, strengthen IT systems, and scale operations across existing geographies

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Altum Credo has served more than 15,000 customers across six states in southern and western India.

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Altum Credo Home Finance, a Pune-based affordable housing finance company, has secured ₹170 crore in equity funding from existing investor British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor. The capital will enable Altum Credo to deepen penetration and expand operations across its current geographies in India.
 
Looking ahead, the investment will help expand credit access for low-income, largely women borrowers, enabling home construction and improvements in sanitation, electricity, safety, and household assets. It will also strengthen Altum Credo’s technology and IT infrastructure, enhancing efficiency, customer experience, and digital service delivery.
 
Company and investor statement 
 
Vikrant Bhagwat, Managing Director and CEO of Altum Credo, said: “We greatly value the continued support and confidence shown by British International Investment through this fresh equity infusion. This investment further strengthens our balance sheet for a long-term sustainable impactful growth journey and our commitment to cater meaningfully to the large unmet demand for affordable housing finance in India.”
 
Shilpa Kumar, Managing Director and Head of India at BII, added: “We are continuing our investment with Altum as it aligns with BII’s commitment to inclusive growth by expanding access to affordable housing finance for communities across India. Through this partnership, Altum is enabling low-income households, especially women, to access safer, more secure homes and essential services. As part of our broader climate and impact strategy, we view housing as a critical enabler of resilience and long-term development.”

Also Read

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells 683 units worth over ₹1k cr in Hyderabad project

construction

Construction costs surge 40% since 2019; experts call for GST reforms

real estate

Delhi-NCR real estate to gain from UER-II and Dwarka Expressway launch

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

IFC commits $150 mn to HDFC's H-DREAM fund for green, affordable housing

Brigade Hotels

Brigade to launch 405 luxury homes in Hyderabad with ₹970 crore target

 
Expanding reach in affordable housing 
Altum Credo has served more than 15,000 customers across six states in southern and western India, with an assets under management (AUM) of over ₹1,000 crore. The company focuses on first-time, low-income homeowners who have traditionally remained underserved in accessing long-term housing credit.
 
Sector outlook 
The affordable housing finance sector in India is poised for significant growth, projected to reach ₹67 trillion by FY30, according to an April EY report, New horizons for affordable housing in India. The study noted that the top 10 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, account for over 75 per cent of this demand, representing a financing potential of ₹7.7 trillion nationwide.

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Revenue of large, diversified EPC firms to grow 9-11% in FY26: Crisil

Flipkart

Flipkart creates 220k seasonal jobs in supply chain, logistics, delivery

Sajith Sivanandan

Sajith Sivanandan appointed CEO of Tata Digital, to take over from Sept 1

B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star

Blue Star expects AC sales to rise around 20% on tax cut boost, says MD

NLB Services

NLB Services forays into GCC, targets $200 mn revenue over next 5 years

Topics : housing Affordable houses affordable homes housing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon