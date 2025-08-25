Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sajith Sivanandan appointed CEO of Tata Digital, to take over from Sept 1

Sajith Sivanandan appointed CEO of Tata Digital, to take over from Sept 1

He will have to gear up the company to better compete with ecommerce players like Amazon and Flipkart as well as quick commerce players Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart

Sajith Sivanandan

Sivanandan before joining Jio, was CEO of Disney+ Hotstar | Image: Linkedin

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Digital, the ecommerce arm of Tata Sons, has appointed Sajith Sivanandan as the chief executive officer of the company.
 
Sivanandan, who was the president of Jio Mobile Digital Services, will take over the role from September 1, 2025. The development was conveyed to employees in an internal email.
 
His appointment comes after Naveen Tahilyani stepped down from the role in May this year.
 
 At Tata Digital, Sivanandan’s work is cut-out. He will have to gear up the company to better compete with ecommerce players like Amazon and Flipkart as well as quick commerce players Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart. More importantly, he will have to boost the morale of the company, which has had no leadership since Tahilyani stepped down.
 
 
To manage this vacuum, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, had constituted a management council comprising of six senior executives, who will report to the Board on a weekly basis.

Also Read

Noel Tata

Noel Tata's nomination to Tata Sons board approved at 107th AGMpremium

TATA

Tata Sons shareholders to vote on Noel Tata, 3 others at AGM on Thursday

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji may sell Tata Sons stake to repay ₹8,810 crore debt

Noel Tata

First Tata Sons AGM since Ratan Tata's passing: What's on the agenda?

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Sons-backed Tata Capital files updated draft papers with Sebi for IPO

 
“The management council, with inputs and guidance from the Board, will run Tata Digital until the new CEO is appointed,” read the email written by Chandrasekaran to the employees of Tata Digital, which Business Standard had reviewed.
 
The management council consists of Hardeep Guru, chief financial officer; Gaurav Hazrati, chief business officer - Financial Services; Satyam Mehra, chief strategy officer; Seshadri Narasimhan, chief business officer; Abhimanyu Lal, chief marketing officer; and Vinay Vaidya, chief technology officer.
 
In previous roles, Sivanandan, before joining Jio, was the CEO of Disney+ Hotstar. He has also served as the managing director and business head of Google Pay and Next Billion User initiative for the APAC region.
 
He has over 30 years of experience across India and APAC in technology, media, telecom, payments and consulting.

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro

L&T bets big on data centers, defence push; cautious on nuclear and thermal

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells 683 units worth over ₹1k cr in Hyderabad project

B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star

Blue Star expects AC sales to rise around 20% on tax cut boost, says MD

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani denies 'fraud' allegations after Bank of India's move

royalty payments

Royalties hit 16-year low in FY25 amid regulatory heat, shows datapremium

Topics : Tata Sons Tata group India ecommerce market ecommerce firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayAmit Shah Reaction on Jagdeep Dhankhar ResignationYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon