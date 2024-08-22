GST appellate authority orders Airtel to pay Rs 194 cr GST on license fee

The Goods and Service Tax Appellate Authority has ordered Bharti Airtel to pay Rs 194 crore GST on licence fees and spectrum usage charges demanded by the Department of Telecom, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

The matter pertains to the demand for Goods and Service Tax (GST) of Rs 604.66 crore by the GST Department under the reverse charge mechanism on license fee (LF) and spectrum usage charges (SUC) basis the demand note issued by the Department of Telecommunications.

The company had filed an appeal against the order.

"On an appeal filed by the Company to Commissioner (Appeals), Central Goods and Service Tax Appellate Authority, Delhi, the Appellate Authority has passed an appeal order reducing the said demand to Rs 194 crore," the company said.