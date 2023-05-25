HC judge rejects pleas by Go First's lessors for release of leased planes



Justice Prathiba M Singh recused herself from hearing the four petitions without assigning any reason.

A judge of the Delhi High Court Thursday recused herself from hearing a batch of pleas by aircraft lessors of Go First seeking directions to the authorities to release their planes leased to the crisis-hit airline.



The lessors who have approached the high court are Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Limited, EOS Aviation 12 (Ireland) Limited, Pembroke Aircraft Leasing 11 Limited and SMBC Aviation Capital Limited.

Let it be listed on Friday before another judge, subject to the orders of the Chief Justice, she said.



With a moratorium in force on financial obligations and transfer of assets of Go First in the wake of the insolvency resolution proceedings, the lessors are unable to deregister and take back the aircraft leased to the carrier.

The lessors have urged the high court to order the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister their aircraft which are currently leased to Go First.

Also Read India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group US govt working on new regulations for airline cancellations, delays Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Essar Oil partners Sensia for digitalisation of oil, gas field operations Mike Young to take charge as senior VP for Vedanta's semiconductor biz Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service Pricol gets relief from Madras High Court in tussle with Minda Corp



On May 22, the NCLAT upheld the order of the Delhi-based principal bench of NCLT, which had earlier this month admitted the plea of Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and appointed an interim resolution professional (IRP) to suspend the company's board.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on May 10 allowed the voluntary insolvency resolution plea by Go First.