Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / HC upholds arbitral award in favour of R-Infra in judgement on DVC petition

HC upholds arbitral award in favour of R-Infra in judgement on DVC petition

The arbitration award is worth approximately Rs 780 crore, including accrued interest, and bank guarantees of Rs 600 crore will also be released

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra stated that it is conducting a detailed review of the judgement. Photo: Company website

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld an arbitration award in favour of Reliance Infrastructure Limited while delivering its judgement on a petition filed by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), challenging the award concerning the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Project, on September 27, Reliance Infra said in a statement to exchanges.

DVC filed the petition in September 2023. The arbitration award is worth approximately Rs 780 crore, including accrued interest, and bank guarantees of Rs 600 crore will also be released, according to the company’s stock exchange filing. The court upheld the award with “an exception of relief on pre-award interest and reduction in the rate of interest on bank guarantees (BG), totalling Rs 181 crore,” the company statement noted.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Reliance Infra stated that it is conducting a detailed review of the judgement and will proceed based on legal advice, either to enforce the award to the extent upheld or to challenge the judgement dated September 27, where it interferes with the award.

As per the company’s annual report for the financial year (FY) 2024, the company initiated and won an arbitration against DVC in December 2019. DVC was directed to pay Rs 898 crore and release bank guarantees worth Rs 354 crore, with the Calcutta High Court overseeing the process. “The company withdrew the cash amount deposited by furnishing a bank guarantee, which was appropriated by its lenders in lieu of providing such bank guarantees.”

In September 2023, the High Court upheld the award except on “four issues,” and the matter was pending before the bench, with both parties filing appeals.

The Raghunathpur Thermal Power Project, based in West Bengal, was awarded to Reliance Infrastructure Limited by DVC in December 2007 through an international competitive bidding process. The project, with a capacity of 2x600 megawatts (MW), was being set up by DVC under the Mega Power Policy of the Government of India.

More From This Section

technology, tech

Insurance companies enhance tech spending to meet evolving customer needs

Reliance

Candytoy partners with Reliance Retail to supply confectionery toys

TATA

Tata Sons planning to buy an additional 13% stake in Tata Autocomp Systems

Food for thought: The growing food services market

Company to double business every 3 years, says Compass Group's Chawla

aerospace

Engine maker GE Aerospace plans increasing sourcing components from India



  

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

WB school jobs row: SC to hear pleas challenging HC verdict on Sept 24

Supreme court

Medic rape-murder case: SC urges doctors to return to work by 5 on Tuesday

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

HC seeks CBI report on nasty social media posts on medic rape-murder victim

gavel law cases

Kolkata rape-murder: Calcutta HC dismisses PIL against BJP's 'Bangla Bandh'

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Doc rape-murder: SIT gives hospital's financial irregularities docs to CBI

Topics : Calcutta High Court Reliance Infrastructure Reliance Infra Arbitration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon