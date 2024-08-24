Doc rape-murder: SIT gives hospital's financial irregularities docs to CBI

The Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17 | Photo: Twitter

All documents pertaining to the alleged financial irregularities in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) police said on Saturday. According to Kolkata Police, the documents have been handed over to the investigating agency by the SIT on the orders of the court. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Meanwhile, the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, appeared today at the CBI Special Crime Branch office at the Central Government Offices Complex (CGO) complex, Salt Lake, in Kolkata.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation of financial irregularities involving Ghosh, previously handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to the CBI.



The court has also granted permission to the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on Ghosh, and five others related to the incident. These five include four doctors who had dinner with the deceased doctor on the day the incident occurred, as well as one civic volunteer.

The decision was made while hearing a petition filed by Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of the hospital, who accused Ghosh of financial misconduct and unethical practices. The High Court assigned the CBI to investigate the matter, as it is also handling the investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital.

The Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

In a separate development, the Sealdah Court on Friday remanded Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder case of the postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to 14 days of judicial custody. His custody will continue until September 6, 2024, under the supervision of the CBI.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

This decision comes amid a period of heightened agitation in West Bengal, with various protests taking place. The deployment of CISF personnel is expected to strengthen security measures and help maintain public order.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.