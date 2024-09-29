Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Company to double business every 3 years, says Compass Group's Chawla

Company to double business every 3 years, says Compass Group's Chawla

The brand is serving around 0.6 million meals a day and has partnered with over 450 client locations across India

Food for thought: The growing food services market

The company, which is expanding its play into food catering opportunities, is focusing on clients from manufacturing, education and healthcare sectors, and aims to corner "above the double-digit mark" in market share in the next five years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Compass Group India, part of British multinational contract food service and facility management services provider Compass Group PLC, is looking to double its business every three years in the country -- a key growth market.

Besides, the company which has recently acquired ICS Foods is "very open to look" for more such opportunities to broaden its play here, said Compass Group India Managing Director Vikas Chawla.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company, which is expanding its play into food catering opportunities, is focusing on clients from manufacturing, education and healthcare sectors, and aims to corner "above the double-digit mark" in market share in the next five years.

 

In the next three years, Compass Group India aims to serve over two million meals per day and increase its footprint across 600 client locations, reinforcing its leadership in the food and support services sector, he added.

"If we expand at the rate of 20-plus per cent, which we want to do, I sense that we would double our business every three odd years, which would land us in a very, very significant size from an India perspective and from a Compass Group perspective as well," said Chawla.

He declined to share the revenue of the company. According to financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler, the consolidated revenue of Compass India Food Services stood at Rs 1,212.7 crore while its net profit was Rs 33.6 crore in the financial year ended March 2023.

The brand is serving around 0.6 million meals a day and has partnered with over 450 client locations across India.

More From This Section

aerospace

Engine maker GE Aerospace plans increasing sourcing components from India

critical minerals

NLC India eyes critical mineral mining capacity of 1 MTPA by FY30

deloitte

Deloitte eyes $5 billion revenue from Indian biz by 2030: South Asia CEO

Flipkart

Flipkart sees multi-fold jump in customer purchases using credit facilities

Pluckk

Pluckk buys 100% stake in wellness brand Upnourish to tap nutrition market

The ambition of Compass Group India is to become a "sought-after" food company in India, where the opportunities in the food and facility management landscape are evolving, with the rise in the economy.

"With India's dynamic economic landscape and initiatives like 'Make in India,' we see vast opportunities to scale our operations significantly, aiming for a ten-fold increase in offerings over the next 5-7 years," said Chawla.

According to Chawla, the next couple of decades in India would be very strong decades of growth for Compass Group. It will continue to expand support services in key sectors like manufacturing, education and healthcare.

"Our focus is not just on growth but on delivering value that exceeds industry benchmarks. We are aligning our services closely with evolving client needs while exploring strategic acquisitions to fuel our momentum. We anticipate that 25-30 per cent of our growth in the next fiscal year will come from acquisitions, as we look to broaden our reach in key markets," he said.

Asked whether Compass Group India will participate in any opportunity from the government-run educational institutions and schemes such as mid-day meals, Chawla said: "We would be very happy to partner because we have a maniacal focus on food safety."

About the expansion of network in India, he said Compass Group is present in 45 cities and would focus on big markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai etc, rather than having a "deep expansion".

"We would go into other cities... But it will be more opportunistic than planned expansion, per se into a very large number of cities," he added.

India is currently among top ten markets of Compass Group PLC and according to Chawla, it has the potential to come under top five.

"We see change happening in India. If you look at employers, they want better food for their people. They are looking for food safety, which is much stronger in terms of standards than what they have been getting. If you look at hospitals, which we also cater to there, they are looking for better for their patients, as well as for their staff," he said.

Even at educational institutions, people are beginning to think similarly about great-tasting nutrition for students.

"So everybody is changing, and I think the change will accelerate over a period of time, and that will give us significantly more growth opportunities," Chawla added.


Also Read

PremiumBoth padel and pickleball are expensive sports. The price of a pickleball racquet, for instance, can go up to Rs 45,000 and constructing a court for it can set you back by upwards of Rs 10 lakh. (PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Corporate leaders' new-found love, business interest: Padel and pickleball

Premium50 Indians who have made a mark internationally in business and the arts since 1975

BS@50: Top 50 Indians who have excelled globally in business and arts

SEBI

Sebi bans Rana Sugars' promoters from mkt for 2 yrs; imposes Rs 63 cr fine

PremiumJamsetji Tata

A key lesson from Jamsetji to the leader of the future: Develop four Qs

PremiumThe Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has commenced consultations with industry on an internship programme as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, following the Union Budget 2024-25 announcement, according to official sources.

Internship scheme for youth: Govt starts discussions with industry

Topics : corporate leadership business growth analytics Compass

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon