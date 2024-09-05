Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / HC seeks CBI report on nasty social media posts on medic rape-murder victim

HC seeks CBI report on nasty social media posts on medic rape-murder victim

The court asked the Additional Solicitor General Asok Kumar Chakrabarti, representing the central agency, whether it could find a way to block these types of posts

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

The court said that it would consider the prayer on the next date of hearing | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to file a report by September 18 on detestable posts being made on social media regarding the rape-murder victim of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The court noted that nasty comments, which are far from being acceptable to any member of the society, have been made with the photograph of the victim as found in the copies of the offending posts provided by the petitioner.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The body of the on-duty trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the state-run hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage. The CBI is investigating the case from the second week of August on an order of the high court.
The petitioner prayed in the PIL that the CBI be directed to investigate the cyber offences in connection with the "unfortunate and brutal incident."

The court asked the Additional Solicitor General Asok Kumar Chakrabarti, representing the central agency, whether it could find a way to block these types of posts.
The division bench, presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, directed the joint director, CBI, Kolkata, to look into the grievance expressed by the petitioner with regard to the issue of such abominable social media posts.
The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the CBI joint director or any other competent officer to file a report in this regard by September 18, when the PIL will come up for hearing again along with other petitions relating to the August 9 rape-murder of the doctor.
After the order was dictated, Chakrabarti submitted before the court that the CBI does not have any separate wing to investigate such cyber crimes.

More From This Section

gavel law cases

HC to form special bench to hear matters related to Hema Committee report

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal case LIVE: All co-accused have been released on bail, why not Delhi CM, says lawyer

MK Stalin, Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu inks pact with US-based Trilliant for Rs 2000 cr investment

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhwinder Singh

Explained: Himachal's financial woes and efforts to regain fiscal control

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

IMD Weather today: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in Telangana and AP

Maintaining that the state police has a special unit to monitor such matters, he prayed that the West Bengal government's cyber crime branch be also directed to file a separate report.
The court said that it would consider the prayer on the next date of hearing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police personnel stand guard outside the 'Rao IAS Study Centre' during a students' protest after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Del

Coaching centre deaths: Delhi HC seeks CBI's reply on co-owners' bail plea

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

CBI didn't arrest me for 2 yrs, insurance arrest made after bail: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Excise policy scam: SC begins hearing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Excise scam: SC to hear Kejriwal's pleas against CBI arrest on Thursday

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Bengal govt suspends ex-RG Kar Hospital principal after CBI arrest

Topics : CBI Calcutta High Court Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon