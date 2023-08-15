Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

HCLTech announces new digital transformation deal from Cricket Australia

IT services company enable Cricket Australia to deliver immersive digital services across the world

HCl Tech Q2 net income rises 4.4% to Rs 2,651 crore, EBIT up 17.9%

HCL Technologies

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HCLTech said on Tuesday it has won a new deal to improve and support Cricket Australia’s digital platform with automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Indian information technology (IT) services company will implement automation, analytics, and devops tools to ensure that the Cricket Australia Live and PlayCricket apps maintain their popularity among fans. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Cricket Australia is the national governing body for the game and HCLTech has been its digital transformation partner since 2019. As part of the new agreement, HCLTech will enable Cricket Australia to deliver immersive digital services across the world.

“Engagement with our fans and community is of the utmost importance for Cricket Australia. We are focused on keeping people engaged in the sport from the moment they first pick up a bat and ball or watch a game,” said Donald Elliott, general manager, Australian Cricket Technology.

“HCLTech has already supported us in transforming our tech stack and improving Australian Cricket’s participant and fan digital experiences. The extension of this partnership and the world-class technology it provides will help cricket maintain and improve its place as the leading sport in the country,” said Elliott.

HCLTech has over the years worked on digital transformation of Cricket Australia’s digital assets including cricket.com.au, the Cricket Australia Live app and MyCricket (now PlayCricket). It has digitised many of its community cricket processes.

Also Read

HCL Tech revenue, profit may rise 15% YoY in Q1FY24; ER&D segment to be hit

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

WATCH: UK PM Rishi Sunak sledges Australian PM amid Ashes 2023 fever

WTC Final Day 1 Highlights, IND vs AUS: Head, Smith power Aussies to 327/3

Phi Capital exits Minda Corp, sells stake to institutional investors

Foxconn spends more to accelerate global migration as China falters

The family and the feud: Trouble brews in the Raunaq Singh family

Adani Group agrees to buy remaining stake in Quintillion Business Media

Sunil Munjal to exit Hero MotoCorp as part of family agreement in 2016


“We are excited to have been chosen as a digital transformation partner once again by Cricket Australia. Technology is transforming how we access and engage with sports and HCLTech is committed to delivering future-ready solutions to support Cricket Australia’s objective to deliver seamless experiences to its stakeholders and communities,” said Michael Horton, executive vice president and country manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech.

The Cricket Australia Live app annually delivers over 100 million sessions, the highest among summer sporting applications in the country. Over the course of the partnership, Cricket Australia’s Live app store ratings increased from 2.2 stars to 4.7 stars, said HCLTech in a statement.

HCLTech and Cricket Australia will together work on technology-oriented solutions for cricket in the country by bringing together data scientists, developers, tech innovators and sports enthusiasts through their global crowdsourcing initiative TechJam in association with Microsoft.
Topics : HCLTech IT Industry HCL tech stock HCL Technologies HCL Tech Infosys TCS

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon