HCLTech announces new digital transformation deal from Cricket Australia

HCLTech said on Tuesday it has won a new deal to improve and support Cricket Australia’s digital platform with automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Indian information technology (IT) services company will implement automation, analytics, and devops tools to ensure that the Cricket Australia Live and PlayCricket apps maintain their popularity among fans. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Cricket Australia is the national governing body for the game and HCLTech has been its digital transformation partner since 2019. As part of the new agreement, HCLTech will enable Cricket Australia to deliver immersive digital services across the world.

“Engagement with our fans and community is of the utmost importance for Cricket Australia. We are focused on keeping people engaged in the sport from the moment they first pick up a bat and ball or watch a game,” said Donald Elliott, general manager, Australian Cricket Technology.

“HCLTech has already supported us in transforming our tech stack and improving Australian Cricket’s participant and fan digital experiences. The extension of this partnership and the world-class technology it provides will help cricket maintain and improve its place as the leading sport in the country,” said Elliott.

HCLTech has over the years worked on digital transformation of Cricket Australia’s digital assets including cricket.com.au, the Cricket Australia Live app and MyCricket (now PlayCricket). It has digitised many of its community cricket processes.

“We are excited to have been chosen as a digital transformation partner once again by Cricket Australia. Technology is transforming how we access and engage with sports and HCLTech is committed to delivering future-ready solutions to support Cricket Australia’s objective to deliver seamless experiences to its stakeholders and communities,” said Michael Horton, executive vice president and country manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech.

The Cricket Australia Live app annually delivers over 100 million sessions, the highest among summer sporting applications in the country. Over the course of the partnership, Cricket Australia’s Live app store ratings increased from 2.2 stars to 4.7 stars, said HCLTech in a statement.

HCLTech and Cricket Australia will together work on technology-oriented solutions for cricket in the country by bringing together data scientists, developers, tech innovators and sports enthusiasts through their global crowdsourcing initiative TechJam in association with Microsoft.