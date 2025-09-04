Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCLTech, SailPoint partner to deliver identity security solutions

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Technology major HCLTech on Thursday announced a partnership with SailPoint, a global identity management software company, to deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled identity security solutions for enterprises.
 
The collaboration combines the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, powered by its AI-driven platform SailPoint Atlas, with HCLTech’s expertise in managing identity at scale. The offering, through the partnership, will automate lifecycle access controls, continuously monitor access risks, and enforce security policies across hybrid, multicloud, and AI-driven ecosystems.
 
HCLTech will bring its cybersecurity and managed services capabilities, while SailPoint will contribute its identity risk analytics to strengthen governance frameworks.
 
Amid rising adoption of AI in enterprise workflows, identity verification and evaluation are becoming increasingly mission-critical. “As enterprises deploy GenAI applications and agents, identity becomes mission-critical infrastructure. This strategic alliance ensures organizations have zero-trust-aligned identity controls to confidently govern access in real time,” HCLTech said in a statement.
 
 
Matt Mills, President of SailPoint, noted that AI adoption is redefining the security perimeter. “In the AI era, identities, including agents, are the new perimeter and must be intelligently governed and secured. Our partnership with HCLTech enables more customers to build identity security programs at scale to secure AI agents and other identities — programs that are policy-driven, risk-aware, and resilient to fast-moving digital threats,” he said.
 
As part of the partnership, HCLTech will also deploy its MiDaaS (Managed Identity-as-a-Service) framework for lifecycle identity management, alongside real-time insights from SailPoint Atlas.
 
“A zero-trust operating model requires an identity-first approach, which in turn can also serve as a strong digital foundation for an AI-powered future,” said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services at HCLTech. “By embedding SailPoint Atlas into our unified IAM and managed services ecosystem, we empower enterprises to manage identity risk proactively and with confidence.”

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

