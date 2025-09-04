Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UST sells subsidiary HealthProof for more than $1 bn to Bain Capital

UST sells subsidiary HealthProof for more than $1 bn to Bain Capital

UST will sell healthcare unit HealthProof to Bain Capital for over $1 bn and use proceeds to expand AI, cloud transformation, and data modernisation platforms

As part of the deal, about 4,000 HealthProof employees will move from UST to Bain Capital. Image: Bloomberg

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 2:14 PM IST



IT services provider UST is selling UST HealthProof, a unit dealing with healthcare management solutions, to private equity firm Bain Capital for more than $1 billion to focus on higher-growth areas such as enterprise AI, cloud transformation, and data modernisation.
 
UST said new capabilities, including platform engineering, are reshaping the digital paradigm of its clients in healthcare, BFSI, and retail, and it aims to provide more solutions in those sectors. Proceeds from the sale will be used to develop new industry-leading AI-enabled platforms and vertical solutions.
 
UST, which has a sizeable presence in India, declined to comment on the deal value. HealthProof counts US insurers or payers among its major clients.
 
 
“Today’s announcement reflects both the strength of what we have built and the clarity of our vision for the future. This milestone allows UST to focus on the transformative technologies we lead in. It also ensures that UST HealthProof, with the backing of Bain Capital, can unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation,” said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer of UST, in a statement.
 
As part of the deal, about 4,000 HealthProof employees will move from UST to Bain Capital. UST has around 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries, of which more than 20,000 are based in India, with a majority in Trivandrum.
 
For Bain, this deal marks further expansion in the healthcare industry. It had earlier acquired HealthEdge, a US healthcare technology solutions company, from Blackstone. Under this transaction, UST HealthProof will combine with HealthEdge, creating one of the healthcare industry’s leading next-generation platforms for payers.
 

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

