Diageo India partners with THSC to train 300 youth for different roles

Diageo India partners with THSC to train 300 youth for different roles

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involves classroom-based training programmes to be conducted at THSC-affiliated centres in Bengaluru by certified trainers and assessors

Alcohol beverage company Diageo India on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) to train 300 students under its 'Learning for Life' programme for roles in the hospitality, business, and service sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involves classroom-based training programmes to be conducted at THSC-affiliated centres in Bengaluru by certified trainers and assessors.

Designed as a short-term skilling initiative for unemployed and underprivileged youth, the curriculum is aligned with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), covering technical training, communication, digital literacy, and soft skills to prepare candidates for roles in the hospitality, business, and service sectors, with the objective of enhancing employability and bridging industry skill gaps.

 

Diageo India MD and CEO Praveen Someshwar said that the hospitality sector is a vital engine of growth and opportunity.

"Through 'Learning for Life' and with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, we are empowering young talent with the skills and confidence to thrive, building not just careers, but a more inclusive India," he added.

Rajan Bahadur, CEO Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council said, "The hospitality sector continues to be one of the largest job creators, and this programme will provide participants with practical skills, exposure to industry standards, and a pathway to sustainable employment.

Sep 04 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

