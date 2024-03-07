HCLTech ties up with ServiceNow for Gen-AI solutions to boost efficiency

IT firm HCLTech on Thursday said it has partnered with American software company ServiceNow to offer Gen-AI-led solutions for driving efficiency and cost-savings in businesses.
HCLTech will offer consulting, design, implementation, and managed services through ServiceNow's entire suite of products, HCLtech said in a statement.
It said the partnership will help enterprises realise cost-savings and enhance cross-department efficiency and productivity.
"HCLTech offers a wealth of ServiceNow expertise to the world's leading businesses," said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO, ServiceNow.
"It is an honour to extend our partnership to the co-creation of industry-specific GenAI (Generative Artificial Intelligence) solutions that will ignite our customers' growth engines with transformative experiences.
HCLTech and ServiceNow will also launch a ServiceNow business unit and the 'Fluid NOW' centers of excellence in London, New York, and Noida for enterprises to explore the latest GenAI solutions.
